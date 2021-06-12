East tops West in West Nebraska All-Star football game

The East team scored quickly and never looked back in its 35-6 win over the West squad in the West Nebraska All-Star football game on Saturday at Bearcat Stadium.
Alex Ramos, of Lexington, ran the ball in from 16 yards out to take the 7-0 lead.
Leyton’s Zac Henke hauled in a 15-yard pass from Scottsbluff’s Brett Hill at the beginning of the second quarter. The 2-point conversion failed giving the East the 8-6 advantage.
With 19 seconds to go before halftime, Clayton Berry, of Southern Valley, caught a 19-yard strike from high school teammate Carter Bose to go up 14-6.
Bose and Berry would connect again, this time for a 70-yard touchdown giving the East squad a 21-6 lead with 10:29 left to play in the third.
On its next possession, Bose accounted for another TD scoring on a 68-yard scramble with 3:49 to go in the third.
Ramos ran the ball in from the 19 for the final score of the game.
Bose was named the offensive MVP leading the East to the win with 143 yards from the air and 56 yards rushing. Bose accounted for three TDs throwing for two and rushing for one.
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller’s Carson Rohde was named defensive MVP.
Ramos added 37 yards on the ground and McCook’s Alec Langan had 34.
Scottsbluff’s Brett Hill ended the game with 14 completions with 98 yards through the air.
Rylan Aguallo, of Mitchell, led the ground attack with 68 yards on 13 attempts.
Scottsbluff’s Tony Mokeac said he was disappointed the West squad lost, but the game was about much more than winning and losing.
“It was really good to play on my home field one last time. It was good to come out here for the atmosphere one more time before I go on to my next step,” he said. “It felt amazing to go one more time with my former quarterback Brett Hill. It just felt good to play with him my other (high school) teammates, Tyler (Smith) and Alex (Galind). It felt like we were a team again.”
Mokeac said the game gave him an idea of what he needs to improve on before going on to Iowa Western.
“It wasn’t that this game wasn’t really a challenge, but it was just kind of eye opener to a few things I need to work on,” he said.
Hill was playing in his final football game. Hill will be attending Mid Plains Community College next year for its electrician program. Hill said regardless of which team won or lost, he had a great time.
“I was a little disappointed we lost, but it was all fun,” he said. “We had a great time out there. There were a lot of great guys (on the West team). I had a really fun week and it was just a real honor to get to play in that game.”
Hill, too, said he was excited to get the chance to play with the other three former Bearcats.
“It was awesome getting the chance to play with those guys again. A couple of them got in late. Having my center and my right tackle and Alex, it was awesome having them there and getting to have that time with them.”
Hill said the East squad just had better chemistry with two of the team’s scores coming from pass plays from Bose to Berry, who were teammates at Southern Valley.
“There’s a lot that goes into it. Passing takes a lot of chemistry, and we only had a couple days. On defense, you have to know what people’s skills are. There’s just a lot going into it. There were some really good linebackers that were getting penetration,” he said.
Alliance’s Mario Garza, who is going on to play football at Mount Marty, said it was fun to play with people who he played against in high school.
“I had a lot of fun playing with guys that I used to line up against,” he said. “We grew really close, and I just had a lot of fun with them.”
Garza, though, said the team came out to be competitive with the East team.
“It’s always competitive. We went in there trying to win, like we always do. Things didn’t go our way,” he said.