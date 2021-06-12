East tops West in West Nebraska All-Star football game

Hill, too, said he was excited to get the chance to play with the other three former Bearcats.

“It was awesome getting the chance to play with those guys again. A couple of them got in late. Having my center and my right tackle and Alex, it was awesome having them there and getting to have that time with them.”

Hill said the East squad just had better chemistry with two of the team’s scores coming from pass plays from Bose to Berry, who were teammates at Southern Valley.

“There’s a lot that goes into it. Passing takes a lot of chemistry, and we only had a couple days. On defense, you have to know what people’s skills are. There’s just a lot going into it. There were some really good linebackers that were getting penetration,” he said.

Alliance’s Mario Garza, who is going on to play football at Mount Marty, said it was fun to play with people who he played against in high school.

“I had a lot of fun playing with guys that I used to line up against,” he said. “We grew really close, and I just had a lot of fun with them.”

Garza, though, said the team came out to be competitive with the East team.