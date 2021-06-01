Express fall to Cheyenne Post 6 Hawks

A big fourth inning proved to be too much for the WESTCO Express to overcome falling to the Cheyenne Post 6 Hawks, 9-4.

The Hawks scored 5 in the fourth inning to take a 6-0 lead highlighted by doubles by Matt Pietsch and Kiegan Field.

The Express started to rally in the bottom of the fifth.

Cortez Palomo first put the Express on the scoreboard with a two-RBI single. Palomo hit a flyball to centerfield scoring Gavin Dunkel and Michael Thrash. The scores cut the lead to 6-2.

The Hawks extended its lead to 9-2 in the top of the sixth inning.

The Express again cut into Cheyenne Post 6’s lead in the bottom of the sixth.

Moises Panduro hit into a fielder’s choice. Corbin Loutzenhiser scored on the throw.

Cameron Meyer drove in Panduro on a flyball cutting into Cheyenne’s lead, 9-4.

Both teams failed to score in the seventh giving the Hawks the 9-4 win.

Dunkel pitched five innings taking the loss for the Express. Adin Vargas pitched two innings of relief striking out four Cheyenne Post 6 batters.