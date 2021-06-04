Express split tourney contests Friday

The WESTCO Express split a pair of games Friday at Cleveland Field on Friday.
The Express dropped a 9-6 contest to the Cheyenne Post 6 Prep but rebounded to earn a 20-11 win over Wheatland Friday evening.
Express will play again Saturday night at Cleveland Field when they host the Casper Roughnecks at 7:30 p.m.
The nightcap was a dandy as the Express had to score nine runs in the sixth inning to earn the 20-11, run-ruled win. The contest also saw each team match each in runs in five of the six innings.
Neither team had a lot of hits in the contest. WESTCO had eight hits while Wheatland had seven hits. What the nightcap game was a game of walks as the two teams had 27 walks between all the pitchers. WESTCO was walked 16 times while Wheatland was walked 11 times.
Adan Vargas led the Express with three hits including four RBIs and three runs scored. Vargas also had a double in the win.
Moises Panduro finished with two singles with two RBIs and two runs scored. Cortez Palomo had three RBIs in the win.
Both teams scored single runs in the first and second innings. The third inning saw both teams plate five runs as the score remained tied. Express scored all five runs on no hits.
Neither team scored in the fourth, but each team plated four in the fifth. Wheatland scored their four runs on two hits. WESTCO scored its four goals in the fifth on two hits as Vargas and Panduro each had lead off singles.
The Express then held Wheatland scoreless in the sixth and the Express came out and plated nine runs in the sixth. Vargas led off with a walk and Panduro followed with a single. Jackson Howard walked to load the bases. Vargas scored the first run on a error. WESTCO went up 13-11 as Andon Pittman walked. Palomo then hit a single to score two more for a 15-11 lead.
WESTCO wasn’t finished. Cameron Meyer singled to score two more for a 17-11 lead and Vargas got a double to score the final two runs to end the game via the run rule.
The first game saw the Express finish with seven hits while Cheyenne Prep had eight hits. Meyer and Palomo each had two hits in the contest. Palomo had the only extra base hit with a double.
Cheyenne opened the contest with one in the first and four in the second to lead 5-0.
The Express came back with two in the third only to watch Cheyenne add four in the fourth to go up 9-2.
The Express came back with three in the fourth to cut the lead to 9-5. WESTCO’s big inning was driven by a walk to Panduro and a single by Meyer.
The next three innings Cheyenne went scoreless, but the Express managed just one run in their final three at bats.
Game 1
Cheyenne 140 400 0 – 9 8 2