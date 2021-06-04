Express split tourney contests Friday

The WESTCO Express split a pair of games Friday at Cleveland Field on Friday.

The Express dropped a 9-6 contest to the Cheyenne Post 6 Prep but rebounded to earn a 20-11 win over Wheatland Friday evening.

Express will play again Saturday night at Cleveland Field when they host the Casper Roughnecks at 7:30 p.m.

The nightcap was a dandy as the Express had to score nine runs in the sixth inning to earn the 20-11, run-ruled win. The contest also saw each team match each in runs in five of the six innings.

Neither team had a lot of hits in the contest. WESTCO had eight hits while Wheatland had seven hits. What the nightcap game was a game of walks as the two teams had 27 walks between all the pitchers. WESTCO was walked 16 times while Wheatland was walked 11 times.

Adan Vargas led the Express with three hits including four RBIs and three runs scored. Vargas also had a double in the win.

Moises Panduro finished with two singles with two RBIs and two runs scored. Cortez Palomo had three RBIs in the win.

Both teams scored single runs in the first and second innings. The third inning saw both teams plate five runs as the score remained tied. Express scored all five runs on no hits.