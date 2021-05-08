Express sweeps doubleheader from Douglas

The WESTCO Express swept its Saturday doubleheader against Douglas, Wyoming, at Cleveland Field.

In game one, the Express jumped on top 4-1 after the first inning and never looked back.

In the first inning, Gavin Dunkel reached first base on an error with Jackson Howard scoring on the play for the 1-0 Express lead.

WESTCO added three more runs on fielding errors by Douglas. Cortez Palomo scored on a passed ball, Michael Thrash scored on a passed ball and Moises Panduro added a run on an error by Douglas’ third baseman for the 4-1 lead.

WESTCO added three more runs in the bottom of the fourth and five more in the bottom of the fifth to earn the 12-4 win.

Strauch was 2-for-3 for the Express scoring two runs and Panduro also went 2-for-3.

Strauch earned the win with three innings of work. Strauch and Corbin Loutzenhiser each struck out four batters. Jackson Howard got the save with 1.1 innings of pitching with one strikeout.

In game two, the Express held off Douglas for the 6-5 win.

WESTCO got on the scoreboard first scoring one run in the third with Riley Strauch scoring as Palomo grounded out to third.