Fan experience expected to be different for fall sports during COVID-19 pandemic

With COVID-19 still wreaking havoc, area high school activities directors have had to make some tough choices on how to deal with sports fans for the fall.
In Mitchell, activities director Jimmie Rhodes said athletes will be issued tickets for each game.
“We are able to allow our athletes to get tickets for their families to be able to come into our activities. We are very limited on space with our indoor and outdoor facilities here in Mitchell,” Rhodes said. “We had to take precautions so that we can get immediate family in first.”
Rhodes said all of Mitchell’s athletic events will be webcast.
“We also have Striv TV, which is like our own ESPN, for the patrons that aren’t able to come to our activities. It will be live on social media, so that’s cool,” he said. “We have a good plan. I think the hardest part is letting the visiting schools know ahead of time that they’re going to have to follow our rules, not their school’s.”
Most of other schools are allowing fans in up to 75% of capacity for outdoor venues and 50% for indoor venues.
In Morrill, activities director Josh Guerue said fans will have their temperatures checked prior to entering indoor and outdoor venues.
“We have two nurses who are going to be at all of our events,” he said. “We’ll have a tent outside — whether it’s football or volleyball — that’s covered space. We’ll have some water in there in case somebody does have a temperature that is slightly high. We’re going to give them fifteen minutes to relax, catch their breath and then take their temperature again to give them a chance to go in.
“Everything that we’re doing is based on the Panhandle Public Health District and what their recommendations are. We’ve developed our own process and systems to make sure that we keep our kids and staff safe, and allow as many people as possible to be able to come and watch the games safely.”
Guerue said they will have seats coned off to help maintain social distancing between fans at their events.
Rhodes said they will trust that fans will self-monitor for symptoms prior to attending a Mitchell athletic event.
“We are a school, and we’re responsible for the kids,” he said. “The kids are getting tested when they come in the building and then all of the athletes will get tested also. I’m really worried about our kids and creating a great environment for them to be able to compete.”
Scottsbluff and Gering schools have very similar protocols. Both schools are requiring face masks or face coverings at all indoor events, and strongly encourage them for all outdoor venues. All student sections will require masks for indoor and outdoor venues, according to press releases from both schools.
Fans attending football and volleyball games for Scottsbluff or Gering will also be seated by ushers to ensure fans are keeping the 6-feet social distancing between parties. Family groups of eight or less will be seated together.
In Gering, the pep band will play from the south endzone during football games, while the cheer and POMS teams will perform following group protocols.
The marching band and pep band will also be allowed for perform at Scottsbluff football games.
To avoid contact as much as possible, game programs will not be given out at games, but will be available on each school’s activities website or by scanning a QR code near the entrance to the venue.
Both schools are also encouraging fans to use exact change to pay for entry fees. Entry fees for varsity events are $5 for adults and $4 for students. JV and below are $4 for adults and $3 for students. For Bluffs Middle School and Gering Junior High events, entry fees are $3 for adults and $2 for students.
Both schools will allow concession sales. Masks will be required to be worn by those working in the concession stands, and are encouraged to follow distancing measures. Exact change is encouraged to pay for concessions, as well.
Guerue said he is pleased with the plan Morrill and other schools have in place for its athletes and fans.
“Every schools has their processes in place on how they’re going to protect their kids and keep them safe,” he said. “The other thing that activities directors and coaches are trying to do is keep their teams from getting large scale quarantines. If somebody gets (COVID-19), we need to be able to show that we took all of the precautions so that we don’t lose entire teams. Rather, we are able to limit it to the person who has it. That proves difficult, but I feel really good about the plan we have.”
Anybody wishing to attend an athletic event at their local school should check the school’s website, or contact the activities director to see what protocols are in place for fans and families.
