MINATARE — Hay Springs outlasted Minatare in a high-scoring boys basketball game on Tuesday night.

Hay Spring's 78-47 win was an interesting game as the teams had a combined 15 available — nine for the Hawks and six for the Indians. Still, both the numbers did not affect either team's hustle.

The difference was the first-half mini runs of 12 and 11 points that the Hawks made proved to be the difference.

“Minatare had a lot of scorers and it was an aggressive ball game. As a coach I would like see a better defense, but Minatare has some good scorers,” Hay Springs coach Jason Badje said. “We moved the ball well and I thought our offense was good. Maybe we weren’t ready for some of the quickness that Minatare had.”

Hay Springs was led by Gage Mintken's 28 points, followed by Dylan Young and Toby Scherbarth, who added 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Miguel Calihua-Gonzales led the team with 21 points including several acrobatic shots and lay-ins. Hernadez added 13 points.

Minatare coach JJ Ozuna said his squad played hard despite having only six suited players for several reasons, and he loves the fight this team has when they hit the court.

“We are starting to play a little better here late in the season,” Ozuna said. “We were missing a couple starters but we did really well for having six guys. They are moving the well and we are starting to be more aggressive with the ball. It was nice to defend the hoop a lot more.”

Minatare is a young team with just one senior, Anthony Benavides, who finished the game with four points. The roster is dominated by freshman and sophomores.

“We have a lot of younger guys but we are really gelling well as a team,” Ozuna said. “There is no quit in them, I can tell you that much. They have good attitudes. They are willing to go pedal to the metal and give it their all and compete as a team from start to finish.”

The first half is where Hay Springs made their separation, but it was not an easy go.

Both teams opened the contest as Young nailed a 3-pointer for Hay Springs, but Calihua-Gonzales answered with a 3-pointer.

The Hawks then went on a 7-0 run to lead 10-3 only to watch Minatare come back to slice the deficit to 12-8 on another Calihua-Gonzales 3-pointer.

Hay Springs closed out the half on a 12-0 run to lead 29-10 after one quarter.

Hay Springs started the second quarter on back-to-back baskets by Scherbarth to push the lead to 33-10. Minatare came back as Calihua-Gonzales hit a 3-pointer and Dionicio Hernandez and Waryck Newlin each hit buckets to make it 33-17 Hay Springs.

The Hawks then went on a 11-0 to go up 44-17 and led 47-23 at the break.

The entire second half was competitive. Both teams each scored 12 points and in the fourth quarter.

Badje said his team got some good guard play tonight and that helped them in the win.

“We got some pretty good guard play and transition is a good thing for us,” he said. “They did pretty well tonight so I think that helped quite a bit.”

Hay Springs travels to Crawford later in the week before hosting Garden County to finish out their regular season.

Minatare hosts Kimball on Saturday and then has a week to get ready for sub-districts.

“We still have a lot of learning to do, a lot of growing to do,” Ozuna said. “Maybe we will shock some people come sub-districts.”

Hay Springs (78):

Dylan Young 12, Dylan Raymer 11, Jordan Anderson 5, Gage Mintken 28, Hunter McDonald 6, Talen Smith 4, Toby Scherbarth 12.

Minatare (47):

Miguel Calihua-Gonzales 21, Tayson Pedotto 7, Dionicio Hernandez 13, Waryck Newlin 2, Anthony Benavides 4.