GERING — Kaden Bohnsack has thrown and caught a pass during his prep football career at Gering High School. He also brought down a quarterback and ball carrier in the backfield more than a few times as well.

But he seems to have found a home as a tight end, a position he is set to play at Chadron State College.

"I definitely like the offensive side of the ball more," Bohnsack said with a slight smile. "I just like like being able to score and stuff like that

The Bulldogs' senior made his commitment to the Division Ii program official on Monday afternoon during a short ceremony in the high school. It ends a recruitment process that began when he received an offer at the conclusion of a Chadron State camp this summer.

"I really wasn't going to go to college and then I got an offer," Bohnsack said. "I was like, 'Why not?'."

Boshnsack, who was listed at 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds on the Gering roster, brings more than just a physical presence to the next level.

"He comes from a very hard-working family and he has carried on a lot of those traits to our football program and to our school as well," Gering football coach Danny O'Boyle said. "He possesses a lot of leadership qualities naturally, and a lot of people gravitate toward him and gravitate around him just because of the type of person that he is

"Definitely knew he had the talent (to play in college). We saw glimpses of it last year as a junior," O'Boyle said. "Then this summer when we were up at the football camp, he really flipped a switch. He impressed quite a few people up there. It's been cool to see him grown, not only as a football player but just as a person over these last three years. He has been a guy that has bought in sine Day One and I'm just excited to see where he takes it from here."

Bohnsack was a two-way starter for Gering, at defensive end and tight end. He also was the Bulldogs' quarterback until he shifted positions this season.

"Offensively he filled a lot of needs for us," O'Boyle said. "He still served as our emergency quarterback (this past season) and still took quite a few snaps for us in the backfiled this year. We put in some different (offensive) packages just to utilize the traits that he has. Then defensively he was a disruptive guy for us off the edge. He was a guy we could count on all the time."

Bohnsack said he is interested in pursuing an agriculture degree at Chadron State with a focus on the business aspect of the industry.

He selected the college over offers from a few other schools that were interested in him for track. The opportunity to play football close to home was part of the appeal, even if it means wearing different colors than Gering's blue-and-yellow.

"It's definitely going to be weird wearing red (at Chadron State)," Bohnsack said with a smirk. "Cuz, you know, it's Scottsbluff (colors) and that's our big rival and everything."

But he will get used to it.

"It's super exciting," Bohnsack said.