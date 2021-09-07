North Platte tops Gering in four sets

It was the battle of the Bulldogs at Gering High School as North Platte and Gering faced off against each other in a contest that both teams battled to the end.

When it got down to it, North Platte ended up edging Gering in four sets, winning the fourth set 27-25. North Platte captured the first 25-17 before falling 25-22 in the second. The third set saw North Platte win 25-23.

Gering head coach Amanda Cochran said her squad fought hard, just came up on the short end Tuesday night.

“We did fight, and that’s how we felt on our side that it was a fight all the way through,” Cochran said. “We struggled through some of our own passing and hitting in just trying to get back on our own groove. We fought through.”

Gering dropped the first set 25-17 but came back to win the second, but they had to fight at the end to get the win 25-22.

The third set saw the local Bulldogs go up 4-1 after three Alex Gonzalez-Orozco points. After North Platte tied it at 6-6, Gering went back in front 12-7 on a couple Sydnee Winkler points. Gering went back in front 19-14 on an Allison Parker point.