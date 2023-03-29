Michael Thrash says playing college football has been a dream of his for awhile.

And the Scottsbluff High School senior moved a major step toward that reality on Wednesday afternoon as he made commitment to Northwestern College official.

"It's definitely relieving to know I've accomplished that goal," Thrash said after he signed a letter of intent with the program that is the reigning NAIA national champions.

He said Northwestern seemed like the right fit for him and added the winning culture of the program was one of the selling points.

"It definitely was a major part in choosing where I wanted to continue (playing)," Thrash said. "I watched (the team) through the playoffs and seeing them win (the title) definitely made (Northwestern) my top choice."

Thrash, who plans to major in exercise science, is the second Scottsbluff player to commit to the program this year.

Bearcats teammate Tyson Klein signed with the Orange City, Iowa, school in early February, and the two are among the five Bearcats who are headed to a college football program in the fall.

Thrash spent the past two seasons as a middle linebacker with the Bearcats but also has had time at fullback and the offensive line during his prep football career.

"Mike is a total team guy," Scottsbluff football coach Judson Hall said. "He's a guy who we've asked to do multiple things for us, and he's said, 'Yes. Whatever I can do to make the team better.

"He's a guy who has the ability to step in on the special teams ... a guy who has the ability to long snap and things like that. I think he is going to put himself in an opportunity to be on the field in a variety of roles at Northwestern because of his skill set."

Thrash was recruited as a linebacker and he said he has found a home on the defensive side of the ball.

"I just like to hit people I guess to sum it up," he said with a smile.

He did that well with the Bearcats as he among the leading tacklers on the team in each of the past two years.

"He is a two-year starter and someone who grew into that leadership role (on defense)," Hall said. "He got us where we needed to be, lined up defensively. He is a smart player and a trust-worthy one you can put out there (on the field) and really ask a lot from at that position.

"I'm really excited for him to have this opportunity."