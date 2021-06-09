Foote, Knight ready for one more go on the volleyball court

“This is really special to me because it is my last experience playing volleyball,” Knight said. “So, I am really excited to be a part of this.”

For the cross-town rivals, this is an exciting time for them as both were selected to play in the all-star game.

“It is awesome. I have been playing against these girls for years growing up and now I am playing with them. It is just a really different and cool experience and I get to talk to them the rest of the week and play with them on Saturday,” Knight said.

Knight said her focus on her last competitive volleyball game is to enjoy playing just one more time.

“I think my focus on the court is to have fun and be competitive,” Knight said.

Both players said the West team is starting to build friendships and unity already after the first day of practice.

“The make-up of the team is we have all the girls from the west that did outstanding in their high schools on our team,” she said.

For Foote, the team is meshing well.