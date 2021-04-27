Foote scores four, Scottsbluff girls top Gering 9-1

The Scottsbluff and Gering girls soccer team hooked up in a match Tuesday afternoon at Landers Soccer Complex amidst drizzly conditions. In the end, Scottsbluff senior Emma Foote scored four times and the Bearcats moved to 9-3 on the season with a 9-1 win over the Bulldogs.
Foote, who signed to play volleyball at Hastings, said their new formation is coming around.
“We played really well today,” Foote said. “Our new 4-3-3 formation is really coming together and we’re figuring out how to connect in the midfield.”
Foote said today was a record-setting season as the Bearcats broke the record for most goals in a season today.
“No records for me, but the team beat most goals in a season tonight which is exciting,” she said. “I’m always chasing most goals in a game, though.”
Foote didn’t need that tonight as five different Bearcats scored.
Cali Wright, another senior, said this team is really connecting field and staying calm on the field.
“We were able to connect good passes and play as a team to be able to get the outcome we wanted,” Wright said. “I think the key is settling in and being able to control what we can. By staying calm, we are able to find people in the position to score a goal. Communication is also a huge key to the game because it allows us to move the ball around and make good passes.”
Scottsbluff really connected in the first half. The Bearcats scored five times in the opening 40 minutes.
About a minute into the match, Kaia Larson scored for the 1-0 lead. Five minutes later, Shaw Willats scored to make it 2-0.
After that, it became the Emma Foote show. The senior footed the ball three straight times into the back of the net for a 5-0 lead at halftime.
Wright, who her and her sister Izzy signed to play soccer at WNCC next year, said this team is really playing well.
“We are playing really well as a team right now,” she said. “Everyone is working hard and making each other better because of it. We have been working on our passing and combinations a lot and it has definitely paid off.
The second half the Bearcats didn’t change gears, but Gering played just as strong. Scottsbluff scored the first three goals of the second half. Foote netted her fourth goal to make it 7-0. After that, it became the Emily show. First Emily Reyes scored to make it 8-0 and then Emily Bentley scored to make it 9-0.
Gering kept fighting and late in the game the Bulldogs avoided the shutout when Carliegh Pszanka passed the ball to Aspen Shields, who used her speed and soccer knowledge and planted the ball into the back of the net.
That was all the scoring as Scottsbluff earned the win.
For Wright and Foote, they can’t believe the season is about to come to an end. It was the Scottsbluff girls last regular season contest. They will, however, host sub-districts on Monday and Tuesday at Landers Soccer Complex.
“It’s so crazy that it is coming to an end already,” Foote said. “We’ve improved so much since my freshman year and our senior class has really stuck to it and worked super hard and it shows.”
Scottsbluff will have one more regular season left as they travel to North Platte on Thursday. Gering will wrap up the season with a road trip to Douglas, Wyoming, on Thursday.
Cali Wright said it is bittersweet that the high school track season is coming to an end, but the team is looking forward to the post-season.
“It was bittersweet to be able play our last regular season game at home especially being able to achieve the outcome we worked so hard for,” she said. “We are excited to host sub-districts and can’t wait for the district final next weekend!”