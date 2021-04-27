Foote scores four, Scottsbluff girls top Gering 9-1

Scottsbluff really connected in the first half. The Bearcats scored five times in the opening 40 minutes.

About a minute into the match, Kaia Larson scored for the 1-0 lead. Five minutes later, Shaw Willats scored to make it 2-0.

After that, it became the Emma Foote show. The senior footed the ball three straight times into the back of the net for a 5-0 lead at halftime.

Wright, who her and her sister Izzy signed to play soccer at WNCC next year, said this team is really playing well.

“We are playing really well as a team right now,” she said. “Everyone is working hard and making each other better because of it. We have been working on our passing and combinations a lot and it has definitely paid off.

The second half the Bearcats didn’t change gears, but Gering played just as strong. Scottsbluff scored the first three goals of the second half. Foote netted her fourth goal to make it 7-0. After that, it became the Emily show. First Emily Reyes scored to make it 8-0 and then Emily Bentley scored to make it 9-0.

Gering kept fighting and late in the game the Bulldogs avoided the shutout when Carliegh Pszanka passed the ball to Aspen Shields, who used her speed and soccer knowledge and planted the ball into the back of the net.