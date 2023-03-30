The story of the 2011 Iowa City West High School volleyball team and the tragic death of its star setter Caroline Found before the start of the season is one that won't be forgotten, especially by those who helped tell it.

Jeff Linder, a sports writer with the Cedar Rapids Gazette covered the story from the beginning, including 10-year remembrance in 2021, said this is a special story of how teams and communities come together.

"I don’t know if you saw it, but reality is a lot better than what the movie made it. It was a story that didn’t need to be embellished or Hollywood-ized," Linder said during a phone interview earlier this week as he was on his way back from covering the Iowa women's basketball team. "I guess I would say. It was a phenomenal story on its own. It was the way they came together and they were able to get the job done together throughout the season.”

Kathy Bresnahan, the coach of that team and author of the book, "The Miracle Season" will appear at Western Nebraska Community College on Monday. She will focus on the inspirational story of Iowa City West's run to a second straight Class 4A state title after Found was killed in a moped in the late summer, just before the team began the year.

The story was also made into a movie, released in 2016, and started Helen Hunt and William Hurt.

Bresnahan's appearance, which is a fundraiser for the Cougars volleyball team, is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the WNCC theater with a book signing afterwards. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at www.wnccathletics.com.

Linder, who has been with the Gazette since 1995, said the way the team came together was special and something he will always remember

“They were shocked. This wasn’t a kid or adult that was sick, she was a vibrant energetic girl that died of a terrible accident,” he said. “It was everybody. It wasn’t just the teammates, the schoolmates, or anybody. It was a shock around eastern Iowa.”

"She was their setter, their leader and their vocal leader,” Linder said. “She was a chatterbox and ornery. She was a full life and a lot of fun.”

The Live Like Line Foundation was established to honor Found. It's purpose is to assist Iowa City High School students in competing in sports and other activities. It also has helped under-privileged students go to conferences and buy equipment to enjoy the extra-curricular activities.

“I think all the proceeds from (Bresnahan's) book went to that foundation,” Linder said. “I think when Kathy speaks, most of it, if not all, the proceeds go to that foundation. That is a big, important thing to Kathy. I know it is still an active and important thing today.

“Kathy is a good speaker,” he said. “Kathy will bring people in and they will enjoy what she has to say.”