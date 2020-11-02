Former WNCC Cougar goes from playing baseball to an Army Ranger

Former Western Nebraska Community College baseball player John Betsch had his sophomore season cut short last spring when the coronavirus pandemic halted sports on March 12.
His options could have been to come back for another year (which would have been his fourth year at WNCC) or transfer to a four-year college.
He did neither. He did something more meaningful, he enlisted in the Army to serve his country.
“It is really cool (to go from WNCC to the Army),” he said. “I’m excited that I was able to transition from WNCC to my next phase of life immediately.”
After WNCC, Betsch went to basic training in Fort Benning, Georgia, to become an Army medic. After basic training, he changed his path and is now training to be a Ranger.
“Actually my military plans have changed a little. I have switched my contract around and I am working toward being an infantryman and becoming a Ranger in the Army,” he said. “Serving in the military has always been something I wanted to do. I just needed to figure out which branch and job was best for me.
“Once I finish infantry school, I will go to airborne school and then RASP. (Ranger Assessment and Selection Program). I chose this because I wanted a job that deploys regularly.”
Betsch, who is from Conifer, Colorado, said with the COVID situation, basic training was different. He also added that WNCC head coach Mike Jones helped him survive basics with his running drills.
“It (COVID) has changed a few things and been very annoying but that’s the same everywhere,” he said. “Basic involves a lot of push-ups and running and more push-ups. Coach Jones helped me out with building a running plan during one of his exercise classes. That has helped me out a lot because I have never been a good distance runner before. We have a run or a lift almost every morning around 5. Similar to morning weights back at WNCC.”
Betsch was a back-up catcher a year ago and appeared in 10 games with a .120 batting average with four RBIs and three hits. Betsch and the rest of the Cougars were in Arizona during a Spring Break trip when they got the news that the NJCAA halted spring sports on March 12.
It wasn’t the most ideal way to end his baseball career as the Cougars were looking to get back to the Region IX tournament championship game to redeem what happened in 2018-19 when the Cougars lost in the finals in the ninth inning.
“That was really hard to hang up the cleats like that,” he said. “I really wish we could go back and finish last season but life happens. Baseball has been a huge part of my life so I will always be around the game. The situation really made the saying ‘play every game like it’s your last’ come true.”
Betsch still is a baseball fan. While he hasn’t played a pick-up game, he has listened to games with others.
“No I haven’t had the chance to play,” he said. “But there was a group of guys in my platoon that are baseball fans so sometimes we would stay up and listen to the Braves games on our little radio. The World Series was also fun to listen to.”
Betsch is now doing what he always wanted — serve in the military.
“Work hard every day and keep my focus on the Army and see where the next five years takes me,” he said. “I still want to be a career firefighter so I’ll be working toward that.”
Betsch’s advice to the younger players is to have fun.
“Have fun on the field because it makes such a huge difference when you’re excited to get to the ball field even for just a practice,” he said. “You get out what you put into your workouts and practice reps which was something Coach Jones always emphasized.”
Betsch said he does miss WNCC and the people in the community.
“I miss the good friends and families that I got to know in Scottsbluff/Gering.”
