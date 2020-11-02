Former WNCC Cougar goes from playing baseball to an Army Ranger

“It (COVID) has changed a few things and been very annoying but that’s the same everywhere,” he said. “Basic involves a lot of push-ups and running and more push-ups. Coach Jones helped me out with building a running plan during one of his exercise classes. That has helped me out a lot because I have never been a good distance runner before. We have a run or a lift almost every morning around 5. Similar to morning weights back at WNCC.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Betsch was a back-up catcher a year ago and appeared in 10 games with a .120 batting average with four RBIs and three hits. Betsch and the rest of the Cougars were in Arizona during a Spring Break trip when they got the news that the NJCAA halted spring sports on March 12.

It wasn’t the most ideal way to end his baseball career as the Cougars were looking to get back to the Region IX tournament championship game to redeem what happened in 2018-19 when the Cougars lost in the finals in the ninth inning.

“That was really hard to hang up the cleats like that,” he said. “I really wish we could go back and finish last season but life happens. Baseball has been a huge part of my life so I will always be around the game. The situation really made the saying ‘play every game like it’s your last’ come true.”