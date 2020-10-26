Former WNCC player catches foul ball at World Series game

Former WNCC baseball player Oscar Rodriguez had the opportunity to attend Game 5 of the World Series in Texas on Sunday and in the process brought home a souvenir from the game — a foul ball off the bat of Tampa Bay’s Randy Arozarena.
That is right, with only a handful of participants in attendance, Rodriguez was one of those watching the Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on the night to take a 3-2 lead in the series.
Ironically enough, Rodriguez actually knew Arozarena, whom he met in Washington D.C. in 2018.
“I caught Randy Arozarena’s foul ball in the bottom of the first inning. I honestly just reacted. The ball bounced a row or two behind us and it was between me and another guy in our row and I just saw the ball in the air and snagged it with my left hand. It was awesome!
“I didn’t realize it was Randy that hit the foul ball until after I sat down. Funny thing is that I translated for Randy at the Futures game in Washington DC back in 2018 and later that season he visited us in Round Rock while a member of the Memphis Redbirds. So I’ve known Randy for a few years now.”
Rodriguez, who played baseball for WNCC from 2008-10, said he is cheering for Tampa Bay. He said the ending of Game 4 when Arozarena scored the winning run was epic in more ways than one.
“I thought it was absolute chaos and I loved every second of it [how Tampa won game four],” he said. “My cousin is the third base coach for the Tampa Bay Rays so it was really cool to see him and Randy be a part of such a historic play. I thought the initial Kiermaier send was great! After the initial error Arozarena would’ve scored if he didn’t stumble. However, credit to him for the athleticism to get back on his feet and quickly switch directions twice to score the winning run.”
Even with limited fans and the non-interaction between players and spectators, Rodriguez said it was an electric atmosphere.
“It was an amazing experience [to be at the World Series]. The atmosphere was great, fans were excited and Globe Life Field in Arlington is an incredible venue. I can’t wait for more fans to experience that ballpark in 2021,” he said. “The atmosphere was great and I’d say about 85 percent of fans were wearing Dodger Blue. The rest were Rays fans and baseball fans in general.”
The only downside to the World Series is all the precautions the teams have to take, so Rodriguez didn’t get a chance to meet any of the players.
“With COVID precautions, all players and coaches are basically in a bubble,” he said. “The new safety precautions limit player/fan interactions which is the approach with it being such a challenging season/year.”
Rodriguez is one of those baseball fans. Not only knowing players and coaches on the Rays roster, Rodriguez is still involved in baseball in the Houston Astros minor league system.
“I am the Manager of Season Memberships and Service for the Round Rock Express, the Triple A affiliate of the Houston Astros. Round Rock is just north of Austin, Texas,” he said. “[Instead of playing] I am now on the business side of things and more of a liaison between fans and the game, which is a sweet spot for me in my opinion.”
Rodriguez said the COVID pandemic has effected baseball at all levels in different ways and the World Series is one of those.
“This year alone, the pandemic has changed the game tremendously,” he said. “At the Minor League level, every team had to figure out solutions for a year without baseball. Not only that, but the financial hit the MiLB took as a whole ended up costing a lot of people their jobs. Most minor leaguers missed out on a year of development. Many amateur players who could’ve been drafted, did not because of the limited draft.
“At the Major League level, players had to get used to playing without fans. Who knows how that impacted players individually? Most players had to be away from their families for most of the season. Also MLB had a non-traditional 60 game season and expanded playoffs. Hopefully, we have a full season in 2021. More importantly, I hope fans are able to attend games and support their favorite teams at all levels. I think players need it just as much as fans.”
The major league season consisted of just 60 games and games without fans. Championship series and World Series were played in select locations, making a bubble for the players.
Rodriguez said that was necessary this year.
“I think it was necessary for this year. However, I would like for it to go back to the way it was,” he said. “I feel that it makes it easier for fans to support their teams and not have to worry about travel as much. Also, I believe that a fanbase could have an impact on home field advantage under traditional circumstances.”
Fans are a big part of baseball and Rodriguez was lucky enough to be one of the fans in attendance on Sunday. Rodriguez said fans are a vital part of baseball.
“It has had an incredible impact on fans. Sometimes we overlook that attending a sporting event is often times an escape for many people,” he said. “Not having that this year has been challenging. Also, financial impact on organizations. Remember, we’re event-driven businesses without events until recently. I think precaution is the way to go. MLB has done a tremendous job during the playoffs and I was very impressed with the NBA’s bubble system.”
Rodriguez, however, wasn’t the only WNCC athlete to attend this year’s World Series between the Dodogers and the Rays. Former Cougar softball player Courtney Medina attended Game 3 in Texas with her dad, Pete.
It was Medina’s second World Series in the past three years as she attended the World Series in Fenway Park in 2018.
“I was fortunate enough to get to go back after being at the one in 2018 at Fenway and it [this year] was a lot different than that,” she said. “Still, it was very fun but it was a lot more relaxed!”
The atmosphere this year totally different from 2018, Medina said.
“I was at the World Series in 2018 and I got to see games 1 & 2 in Boston. It was super fun,” she said. “This year’s game had a different vibe but the crowd was absolutely awesome. I think with it being at a neutral site had a big influence on the crowd being more 50/50 of dodgers fans and Rays fans.”
Medina is a true Dodger fan and even named her dog after Dodger outfielder Mookie Betts.
“I’m a huge Mookie Betts fan!” she said. “I named my dog after him even when he was with the Red Sox, so for him to become a dodger was awesome.”
While Medina is a Dodger fan, Rodriguez is cheering the Rays on.
“I am praying for a Game 7,” Rodriguez said. “If there is, we’ll have to find a way to make that happen. Also, I’m a big Mets fan (I know it’s rough) so when they make it back, I plan to be there.”
Rodriguez said the World Series is amazing to attend.
“If you’re a baseball fan or your team is in the World Series, try to go,” he said. “This is a very difficult sport to play and you never know when your team will get another chance to make it to the World Series. So if you can, attend. You’ll eventually get that money back because that experience will forever stay with you.”
Rodriguez said that when he played for WNCC, he loved it here.
“I loved coach Mike Jones and Coach Ryan Burgner. I took a lot of great memories and lessons from my time there,” he said. “
His advice to all the younger players is working hard and don’t think long term.
“To the upcoming players, stay in the moment. Don’t worry about where you are going to go next,” he said. “You’ll look back at your experience at WNCC later in life and realize how special it was. So do yourself a favor, stay in the moment and enjoy it. Also, learn as much as you can. Let go of the ego and ask for help if you need it in any area of the game or academics. Develop grit and find solutions to the daily obstacles. It’s a grind, but if you focus on strengthening your mind and your body every day, you’ll be better than you were yesterday which should always be the number one goal”
