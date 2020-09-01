Fox drives in four to lead Scottsbluff softball over Chadron

CHADRON – Avery Fox drove in four including a home run to lead the Scottsbluff softball team to a 17-4 win over Chadron Tuesday evening at Chadron.

Fox finished the game with two hits with four RBIs and three runs scored as the Bearcats used big innings later in the game to preserve the win.

Scottsbluff opened the game with three runs in the first as Fox hammered a 2-run home run for the quick lead. Chadron came back with single runs in the first and second to slice the lead to 3-2. Allie Watson answered Fox’s home run with a lead-off home run in the first and then Kinley Richardson doubled home Kristin Rasmussen to trail 3-2.

Scottsbluff answered with three in the third for a 6-2 lead. The big hits in the th8ird included a Mariyah Avila double and a Tarin Spady single that scored a run.

The Bearcats continued the offensive barrage with four runs in the fourth on two hits. Avila had a single and Spady had a 2-run single for the 10-2 lead.

Scottsbluff added seven more runs in the fifth to lead 17-2. The Bearcats got the seven runs on just four hits. Maddie Johnston had a single followed by Brady Laucomer’s single. Fox had a single to score two while Sasha Paez singles in Reagan Churchill.