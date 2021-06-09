Frank’s walk-off lifts Pioneers to 9-7 win

Daulton Frank was soaked after stepping on home plate when his teammates mobbed the Florida Atlantic infielder after hitting the walk-off, 2-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Pioneers to a 9-7 come-from-behind win over the Casper Horseheads Wednesday evening at Oregon Trail Park.

To Frank, it felt good, but Frank was quick to share the glory, giving Cade McGee plenty of recognition with the home run in the ninth inning that tied the game at 7-7. McGee also picked up the win on the mound in tossing just two-thirds of an inning.

“Honestly, Cade’s is a bigger home run,” a happy Frank said after the game. “We were down my one and he was down to his last strike and he battled. You know, he tied it up and that was a really big homer.”

What this year’s Western Nebraska team has shown all year is the ability to stay in games and that is what they definitely did Wednesday night.

“This is the type of team we are; we are never out,” Frank said. “We are always in it. That is the type of team we are.”