FREMONT — The Western Nebraska Pioneers came out of the gates quickly but couldn’t ride the momentum as they fell 10-5 to the Fremont Moo on Thursday.
The Pioneers picked up three quick runs in the top of the first. Spencer Marenco stole home to put Western Nebraska up 1-0. Trevor Mattson drove in Jason Luke on a double. Mattson later scored on a Kai Alberghini single for the 3-0 lead.
The Moo answered back with three runs of their own in the bottom of the first.
Ronnie McBride singled in Dillon Sears, and Cooper Morrison added a run on a Jack Simonsen fly ball. McBride scored to knot the game at 3-3.
Fremont grabbed the momentum from there scoring two more runs in the third inning.
McBride and Simonsen added runs to give the Moo the 5-3 lead.
Fremont’s Kaden Hendrix added a run on a McBride sacrifice fly to go up 6-3.
Hayden Klemenock scored on a Matt Abdelnour single in the seventh for Fremont.
The Pioneers made a run in the eighth inning. Blaine Ray drew a bases load walk that scored Spencer Marenco. With the bases still loaded, Alberghini singled in Jason Luke to cut the lead to 7-5, but Fremont scored three insurance runs in the bottom of the inning.
Fremont held the Pioneers scoreless in the top of the ninth to close out the game.
The Pioneers host their final home stand of the season with a three-game series against Fremont starting Friday at 6:35. Western Nebraska closes out the season on the road against Hastings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.