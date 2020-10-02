Galindo lifts Bearcats over Alliance

Alliance, though, got a big defensive stop on the Scottsbluff drive with an interception of its own to take the ball right back to its own 37 yard line.

The Bulldogs weren’t able to get anything going on that drive. After punting the ball back to Scottsbluff, Galindo and Hill got things going again.

With 2:58 left in the half, Galindo added two more scores late in the third quarter on an 11-yard run with 2:58 to go in the half as well as a 5-yard scamper with 48 seconds to go which was set up by a 58-yard pitch and catch from Hill to James Bruner. Scottsbluff led 28-0 at halftime.

“We played good enough in the second half to keep Alliance from scoring,” Hall said. “I wasn’t happy with our effort and our speed in the third quarter. I thought we might have done a little bit of scoreboard watching thinking we had the game in hand and you can’t afford to do that. Every year I have been here, Alliance has played hard for four quarters and I think they outplayed us a little bit in the third quarter. But we had a lot better focus in the fourth quarter to help us secure the win.”

Scottsbluff’s final touchdown came early in the final period on a 50 yard run by Galindo to cap off the win and a career night in the stat column.