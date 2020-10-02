Galindo lifts Bearcats over Alliance

ALLIANCE — Alex Galindo scored all five of Scottsbluff’s touchdowns to lead the Bearcats to a 35-0 win over Alliance on Friday.
The senior rushed for 134 yards and four touchdowns and pulled down another on a 51-yard strike from Brett Hill en route to 190 total yards in the win.
Scottsbluff head coach Jud Hall said Alliance was a little dangerous coming in with the emotional win over Gering last week and it being homecoming week. Despite that, he said the Bearcats played a good first half and was able to keep the momentum going throughout the contest.
“We were able to play a really good first half, so we kind of took the wind out of their sails,” he said. “I’m sure they were high on emotion with it being homecoming and 1-0 in district play. We were both coming off a big win and maybe some people didn’t think we should have won, but we did it. We had to control the ball in the first half and I think we did that.”
Galindo put the Bearcats in the driver’s seat early with a 4-yard touchdown run on Scottsbluff’s first possession to set the tone for the game. However, a missed extra point kept Alliance within reach heading into its next possession.
Looking to capitalize on their next possession, the drive was stalled when Scottsbluff’s Brett Hill stepped in front of an Alliance pass to give the ball back to the Bearcats on the Alliance 34.
Alliance, though, got a big defensive stop on the Scottsbluff drive with an interception of its own to take the ball right back to its own 37 yard line.
The Bulldogs weren’t able to get anything going on that drive. After punting the ball back to Scottsbluff, Galindo and Hill got things going again.
With 2:58 left in the half, Galindo added two more scores late in the third quarter on an 11-yard run with 2:58 to go in the half as well as a 5-yard scamper with 48 seconds to go which was set up by a 58-yard pitch and catch from Hill to James Bruner. Scottsbluff led 28-0 at halftime.
“We played good enough in the second half to keep Alliance from scoring,” Hall said. “I wasn’t happy with our effort and our speed in the third quarter. I thought we might have done a little bit of scoreboard watching thinking we had the game in hand and you can’t afford to do that. Every year I have been here, Alliance has played hard for four quarters and I think they outplayed us a little bit in the third quarter. But we had a lot better focus in the fourth quarter to help us secure the win.”
Scottsbluff’s final touchdown came early in the final period on a 50 yard run by Galindo to cap off the win and a career night in the stat column.
Galindo praised his offense line and the rest of the Bearcats for his stellar night on offense.
“We didn’t underestimate them,” Galindo said of Alliance. “We did our thing. Our blockers played well and that’s the reason I got my touchdowns. We’re really clicking as a team right now and focused on next week.”
Jackson Ostdiek also had a good night on the ground after racking up 54 yards rushing in the win, while Jayce Wilkinson chipped in 16.
Hill finished the night with 143 yards through the air with a touchdown.
Keegan Grant led Alliance in the rushing department with 46 yards on the ground, while quarterback Caeson Clarke finished the night with 156 yards through the air. Chase King added 101 receiving yards for the Bulldogs, while Kellen Muhr chipped in 16 in the loss.
Scottsbluff will try to win its third-straight on Friday when it hosts Lexington for homecoming. Alliance will try to bounce back when it travels to Chadron.
Scottsbluff 6 22 0 7 — 35
Alliance. 0 0 0 0 — 0
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
S — Alex Galindo 4 run (kick failed)
Second Quarter
S — Brett Hill 51 pass to Galindo (Galindo run)
S — Galindo 11 run (Rodriguez kick)
S — Galindo 5 run (Rodriguez kick)
Fourth Quarter
S — Galindo 50 run (Rodriguez kick)
