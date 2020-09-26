Garcia wins third straight half marathon; Avila takes 5K title

Alejandro Garcia’s name is becoming synonymous with winning as he claimed his third straight first place finish in the Monument Marathon’s Half Marathon on Saturday, Sept. 26.
Garcia, though, said his goal isn’t to win every year, but to just do better than the year before.
“I just try to run a better mark than I ran the year before,” he said. “Even though, last year, it was downpouring, I somehow managed to break it.”
This year proved to be tougher with the weather conditions. A lot of runners said they were hampered by the wind, a sentiment shared by Garcia.
“This year, was just a little more difficult with all of the wind, especially the first three miles. After I got to the top of the highest point, I could have probably walked faster. After that, I was just trying to finish and see where everybody else was at. I gapped everyone enough, I just wanted to make it to the finish at that point.”
Garcia said the wind just proved to be too much to overcome to best his time from last year.
“(My time) was about three-ish minutes slower. (The wind) took a lot out of me,” he said. “It looked like it took a lot our of everyone else, too. It was a while before I saw the second and third place person come in. Everyone went out there and had to fight the conditions. We all made it. We survived.”
Garcia coaches high school cross country in Chappell. He said his running experience helps him relate to his runners.
“It helps them buy into my training methods. I’m still going through all of this (training myself),” he said. “I bike along with them and give them water, tell them dad jokes every now and then to even out the mood.”
Garcia, a three-time half marathon winner at the Monument Marathon, has competed in other half marathons around the country. Garcia, though, said he hasn’t made up his mind about competing in a full marathon.
“I like to say I’m only half-crazy right now,” he said.
2017 half marathon winner, Dylan Stansbury, of Crawford, finished second to Garcia for the second straight year. Stansbury ran the course in 1:24.19.
Eric Erspamer finsihed third at 1:29.14, and Nick Fedoroff took fourth at 1:30.27. Fifth place went to Mitch Feldman, who finished the course in 1:35.23.
In the 5K race, Levi Avila won with a time of 19 minutes. Gering High School wrestling coach Jarred Berger took second with a time of 20:12. Cooper Reichman claimed third at 21.01, and Elijah Robles finished in 21:04 for fourth place. Sullivan Wilson rounds out the top five with a time of 21:21.
Top 10 Male Finishers — Half Marathon
1, Alejandro Garcia, 1:7.15; 2, Dylan Stansbury, 1:24.19; 3, Eric Erspamer, 1:29.14; 4, Nick Fedoroff, 1:30.27; 5, Mitch Feldman, 1:35.23; 6, Matt Henry, 1:36.03; 7, Joseph Holmes, 1:36.42; 8, Aaron Pierce, 1:37.43; 9, Kyle Williams, 1:37.51; 10, David Castle, 1:38.24.
Top 10 Male Finishers —5K
1, Levi Avila, 19; 2, Jarred Berger, 20.12; 3, Cooper Reichman, 21.01; 4, Elijah Robles, 21.04; 5, Sullivan Wilson, 21.21; 6, Lukas Benzel, 21.43; 7, Junior Savala, 22.43; 8, Travis Dickey, 24.40; 9, William Tidyman, 25.04; 10, Arich Knaub, 25.06.
