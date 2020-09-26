Garcia wins third straight half marathon; Avila takes 5K title

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Alejandro Garcia’s name is becoming synonymous with winning as he claimed his third straight first place finish in the Monument Marathon’s Half Marathon on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Garcia, though, said his goal isn’t to win every year, but to just do better than the year before.

“I just try to run a better mark than I ran the year before,” he said. “Even though, last year, it was downpouring, I somehow managed to break it.”

This year proved to be tougher with the weather conditions. A lot of runners said they were hampered by the wind, a sentiment shared by Garcia.

“This year, was just a little more difficult with all of the wind, especially the first three miles. After I got to the top of the highest point, I could have probably walked faster. After that, I was just trying to finish and see where everybody else was at. I gapped everyone enough, I just wanted to make it to the finish at that point.”

Garcia said the wind just proved to be too much to overcome to best his time from last year.