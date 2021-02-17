 Skip to main content
Garden County’s Colton Holthus, Hyannis’ Gavin Anderson still in title hunt in Class D
OMAHA — Garden County’s Colton Holthus remains in the title hunt at 152 pounds in Class D in the NSAA State Wrestling Championships on Wednesday.

Holthus pinned Axtell’s Joseph French in 3:12 in the first round, and pinned Devon Tunender, of Plainview, in 27 seconds.

At 195 pounds, Garden County’s Chesney Stanczyk dropped his first-round match 7-2 to Summerland’s Colton Thiele. Stanczyk came back with a 6-2 decision over Anselmo-Merna’s Sid Miller, and took a 4-1 win over Bobby Evans, of Cambridge.

Hemingford’s Creel Weber is still vying for a state medal at 113. Weber edged Thayer Central’s Ashton Sinn 6-5 in the opening round. Hunter Bennett, of Elkhorn Valley, ended Weber’s quest for a first-place finish with a pin in 5:04 in the quarterfinals. Weber rebounded in the consolation bracket pinning Neligh-Oakdale’s Cody Booth in 2:30.

Gavin Anderson, of Hyannis, is still in the mix for a first-place finish at 220 pounds. Anderson won a razor-thin 5-4 decision over Franklin’s Joseph Kahr in the first round, and 4-2 over Tyler Dawe, of Burwell, in the quarterfinals.

For Bayard, Kolton Kriha is battling his way back in the consolation bracket after falling Southwest’s Brett Tryon by 12-5 decision in the quarterfinals.

Kriha won his next two matches by pinfall in the 160-pound weight class. In the first round of consolation action, Kriha pinned Alma’s Alex Molzahn in just 36 seconds.

Kriha continued his march toward third place by pinning Twin Loup’s Kade Bottorf in 2:43.

Christian Leonard won his first match of the day by pinfall in 3:35 over South Loup’s Rio Remund. Leonard, though, fell 5-2 to Jestin Bayer, of Howells-Dodge, in the quarterfinals. Leonard won his first match in the consolation bracket 9-2 over Weeping Water’s Jason Burch.

Jeff Van Patten is the sports editor of the Star-Herald. Jeff can be reached by calling 308-632-9048 or emailing jeff.vanpatten@starherald.com.

