Garden County’s Colton Holthus, Hyannis’ Gavin Anderson still in title hunt in Class D

OMAHA — Garden County’s Colton Holthus remains in the title hunt at 152 pounds in Class D in the NSAA State Wrestling Championships on Wednesday.

Holthus pinned Axtell’s Joseph French in 3:12 in the first round, and pinned Devon Tunender, of Plainview, in 27 seconds.

At 195 pounds, Garden County’s Chesney Stanczyk dropped his first-round match 7-2 to Summerland’s Colton Thiele. Stanczyk came back with a 6-2 decision over Anselmo-Merna’s Sid Miller, and took a 4-1 win over Bobby Evans, of Cambridge.

Hemingford’s Creel Weber is still vying for a state medal at 113. Weber edged Thayer Central’s Ashton Sinn 6-5 in the opening round. Hunter Bennett, of Elkhorn Valley, ended Weber’s quest for a first-place finish with a pin in 5:04 in the quarterfinals. Weber rebounded in the consolation bracket pinning Neligh-Oakdale’s Cody Booth in 2:30.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gavin Anderson, of Hyannis, is still in the mix for a first-place finish at 220 pounds. Anderson won a razor-thin 5-4 decision over Franklin’s Joseph Kahr in the first round, and 4-2 over Tyler Dawe, of Burwell, in the quarterfinals.

For Bayard, Kolton Kriha is battling his way back in the consolation bracket after falling Southwest’s Brett Tryon by 12-5 decision in the quarterfinals.