Garden County’s Colton Holthus to wrestle for 152 pound state title

Garden County’s Holthus, Hyannis’ Gavin Anderson still in title hunt in Class D

OMAHA — Garden County’s Colton Holthus will wrestle for the state title at 152 pounds in Class D in the NSAA State Wrestling Championships later tonight.

Holthus, who is seeking his second state title after winning the 145 pound title last year, pinned Axtell’s Joseph French in 3:12 in the first round, and pinned Devon Tunender, of Plainview, in 27 seconds.

In today’s semifinals, Holthus won by a 12-6 decision over North Central’s Levi Lewis to advance to the championship match against Southwest’s Matt Van Pelt.

The championship round starts at 7 p.m. and will be televised on NET, or online at www.nfhsnetwork.com/sports/wrestling/nebraska. There is a one-time fee to view matches on NFHS Network.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In Wednesday's action, Garden County’s Chesney Stanczyk dropped his first-round match 7-2 at 195 pounds to Summerland’s Colton Thiele. Stanczyk came back with a 6-2 decision over Anselmo-Merna’s Sid Miller, and took a 4-1 win over Bobby Evans, of Cambridge.