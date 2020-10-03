Garden County takes Morrill Invite title

MORRILL — Garden County rebounded from a first set loss to get the win over Sioux County for the Morrill Volleyball Invitational title on Saturday, Oct. 3.

Sioux County won a close 25-23 match in the first set, but Garden County took the next two 25-19.

Garden County held a slim 19-17 lead in the third set before going on a run and holding Sioux County to just two more points the rest of the set.

Garden County made it to the title match after taking down Morrill 25-10, 25-17 in the semifinals, before meeting up with Sioux County in the final round.

Sioux County earned its spot in the finals after taking a 25-16, 25-20 win over Hyannis in the first round, and took down Creek Valley, 25-13, 25-20 in the semifinals.

Creek Valley advanced to the semifinals after winning 21-25, 25-16, 25-21 over Crawford.

Morrill finished third after dispatching Minatare 25-10, 25-17 in the first round. In the battle for third place, Morrill downed Creek Valley 25-17, 25-19.

In the consolation bracket, Minatare won 25-22, 25-20 over Crawford. Minatare won 25-7, 25-17 over Hyannis.

Crawford won 25-9, 25-22 over Hyannis in the other consolation game.

