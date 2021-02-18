Garden County's Colton Holthus repeats as state champion

The title match proved to be filled with drama and intrigue.

“There was only a moment during the finals match where (Van Pelt) put him on his back for a little bit, and he was a little nervous. Well, I was a little nervous,” he said with a chuckle.

Peetzke, though, said Holthus showed great composure as the time ticked down in the third period against Van Pelt.

“He’s really good about not freaking out and keeping a good disposition,” he said. “He’s been in a lot of tough matches so he knows how to wrestle out of bad situations.”

Holthus’ experience in tough matches helped him win his second-straight state title. Last year, he won the 145-pound title, the first state title for Garden County since 1998, Peetzke said.

“I think that last year, being the first champion since ‘09 was huge,” he said. “This year, knowing that he had a target on his back and the pressure to repeat, I think, was huge too.”

Holthus handled the pressure to repeat all season long, Peetzke said.