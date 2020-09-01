 Skip to main content
Garret Rahmig hauls in 41-1/2 inch Northern Pike at Box Butte Reservoir
0 comments

  • Updated
  • 0
Garret Rahmig caught this 41 1/2 inch Northern Pike at Box Butte Reservoir on June 27.

 COURTESY PHOTO

This week’s Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s Catch of the Week features Garret Rahmig, of Scottsbluff. Rahmig reeled in a 41-1/2 inch Northern Pike at Box Butte Reservoir on June 27.

The top three longest fish at the end of the contest will be eligible for prizes from Cabela’s/Bass Pro Shops. Fish are based on length. Catch-and-release is encouraged.

It's not too late to get your entries in. The deadline is Sept. 7. Enter your catch at starherald.com/biggestfishcontest.

The Star-Herald welcomes submissions of fish caught from the Panhandle or eastern Wyoming (North Platte River system), as well as Lake McConaughy, between May 25 and Sept. 7, 2020.

Entries must include a clear photo of the fish and the angler who caught it, information about the place it was caught, its length in inches, weight and the name and phone number of a witness to confirm the length of the fish and the day it was caught. Nebraska Master Angler applications also are acceptable. Entries must be submitted at starherald.com/biggestfishcontest.

