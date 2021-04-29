Gering, Alliance, Scottsbluff tennis teams split triangular

The Gering, Alliance and Scottsbluff tennis teams each picked up a win in their triangular hosted by Gering in Scottsbluff on Thursday.

Paige Schneider and Kayle Morris went 2-0 in singles action for Gering.

Schneider downed Alliance’s Courtney Cox 8-2, and won 8-1 over Scottsbluff’s Megan Bewley in No. 1 singles action.

In No. 2 singles play, Morris picked up an 8-4 win over Alliance’s Payten Gibson, and an 8-4 win over Cierra Schwarzkopf, of Scottsbluff.

Alliance’s Kelsey Horton picked up two wins in No. 3 singles. Horton downed Scottsbluff’s Jessica Davis 8-2, and 806 over Camille Newman, of Gering.

Alliance’s Karley Jensen won 8-3 over Halley Thomalla, of Scottsbluff. Jensen also picked up an 8-4 win against Gering’s Aspyn Johnson in No. 4 singles.

Scottsbluff’s Aubrey Barrett picked up two wins at No. 5 singles. Barret won 8-2 over Alliance’s Haley Weare, and 8-5 over Gering’s Maia Swan.

Alliance’s Brooklyn Branstiter won both of her matches at No. 6 singles. Branstiter claimed an 8-6 win over Schwarzkopf, and downed Gering’s Jaylei Cervantes, 8-6.