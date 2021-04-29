Gering, Alliance, Scottsbluff tennis teams split triangular

The Gering, Alliance and Scottsbluff tennis teams each picked up a win in their triangular hosted by Gering in Scottsbluff on Thursday.
Paige Schneider and Kayle Morris went 2-0 in singles action for Gering.
Schneider downed Alliance’s Courtney Cox 8-2, and won 8-1 over Scottsbluff’s Megan Bewley in No. 1 singles action.
In No. 2 singles play, Morris picked up an 8-4 win over Alliance’s Payten Gibson, and an 8-4 win over Cierra Schwarzkopf, of Scottsbluff.
Alliance’s Kelsey Horton picked up two wins in No. 3 singles. Horton downed Scottsbluff’s Jessica Davis 8-2, and 806 over Camille Newman, of Gering.
Alliance’s Karley Jensen won 8-3 over Halley Thomalla, of Scottsbluff. Jensen also picked up an 8-4 win against Gering’s Aspyn Johnson in No. 4 singles.
Scottsbluff’s Aubrey Barrett picked up two wins at No. 5 singles. Barret won 8-2 over Alliance’s Haley Weare, and 8-5 over Gering’s Maia Swan.
Alliance’s Brooklyn Branstiter won both of her matches at No. 6 singles. Branstiter claimed an 8-6 win over Schwarzkopf, and downed Gering’s Jaylei Cervantes, 8-6.
In doubles play, Gibson and Horton picked up a pair of wins downing Thomalla and Davis 8-1. They also picked up an 8-1 over Johnson and Walker, of Gering.
Gering coach Ron Swank said his team put in a solid effort in the triangular.
“I was really pleased with our efforts. Everyone stepped up a level and competed at a high level. That’s all you can ask,” he said.
Alliance 5, Scottsbluff 4
Singles
No. 1 — Megan Bewley, Scottsbluff, 8-1 over Courtney Cox, Alliance.
No. 2 — Cierra Schwarzkopf, Scottsbluff, 9-7 over Payten Gibson, Alliance.
No. 3. — Kelsey Horton, Alliance, 8-2 over Jessica Davis, Scottsbluff.
No. 4 — Karley Jensen, Alliance, 8-3 over Halley Thomalla, Scottsbluff.
No. 5 — Aubrey Barrett, Scottsbluff, 8-2 over Haley Weare, Alliance
No. 6 — Brooklyn Branstiter, Alliance, 8-6 over Alyssa Mendoza, Scottsbluff.
Doubles
No. 1 — Payten Gibson and Kelsey Horton, Alliance, 8-1 over Halley Thomalla and Jessica Davis, Scottsbluff.
No. 2 — Haley Weare and Courtney Cox, Alliance, 8-6 over Aubrey Barrett and Alyssa Mendoza, Scottsbluff.
No. 3 — Megan Bewley and Cierra Schwarzkopf, Scottsbluff, 8-0 over Karley Jensen and Brooklyn Branstiter
Gering 5, Alliance 4
No. 1 — Paige Schneider, Gering, 8-2 over Courtney Cox, Alliance.
No. 2 — Kayle Morris, Gering, 8-4 over Payten Gibson, Alliance.
No. 3. — Kelsey Horton, Alliance, 8-6 over Camille Newman, Gering.
No. 4 — Karley Jensen, Alliance, 8-4 over Aspyn Johnson, Gering.
No. 5 — Maia Swan, Gering, 8-6 over Haley Weare, Alliance.
No. 6 — Brooklyn Branstiter, Alliance, over 8-6 over Jaylei Cervantes, Gering.
Doubles
No. 1 — Payten Gibson and Kelsey Horton, Alliance, 8-1 over Aspyn Johnson and Hannah Walker, Gering.
No. 2 — Kayle Morris and Maia Swan, Gering, 8-2 over Brooklyn Branstiter and Karley Jensen, Alliance.
No. 3 — Camille Newman and Paige Schneider, Gering, 8-4 over Courtney Cox and Harley Weare, Alliance.
Scottsbluff 5, Gering 4
No. 1 — Paige Schneider, Gering, 8-1 over Megan Bewley, Scottsbluff.
No. 2 — Kayle Morris, Gering, 8-5 over Cierra Schwarzkopf, Scottsbluff,
No. 3. — Jessica Davis, Scottsbluff, 8-3 over Camille Newman, Gering.
No. 4 — Aspyn Johnson, Gering, 8-4 over Halley Thomalla, Scottsbluff.
No. 5 — Aubrey Barrett, Scottsbluff, 8-5 over Maia Swan, Gering.
No. 6 — Alyssa Mendoza, Scottsbluff, 8-4 over Jaylei Cervantes, Gering.
Doubles
No. 1 — Halley Thomalla and Jessica Davis, Scottsbluff, 8-6 over Aspyn Johnson and Camille Newman, Gering.
No. 2 — Maia Swan and Jaylei Cervantes, Gering, 8-6 over Aubrey Barrett and Alyssa Mendoza, Scottsbluff.
No. 3 — Kayle Morris and Hannah Walker, Gering, 8-6 over Megan Bewley and Cierra Schwarzkopf, Scottsbluff.