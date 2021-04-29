 Skip to main content
Gering, Alliance, Scottsbluff tennis teams split triangular
alert top story

Gering, Alliance, Scottsbluff tennis teams split triangular

Gering, Alliance, Scottsbluff tennis teams split triangular

Alliance's Kelsey Horton volleys during a doubles match against Scottsbluff's Halley Thomalla and Jessica Davis on Thursday, April 29 in Scottsbluff.

 JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald

The Gering, Alliance and Scottsbluff tennis teams each picked up a win in their triangular hosted by Gering in Scottsbluff on Thursday.

Paige Schneider and Kayle Morris went 2-0 in singles action for Gering.

Schneider downed Alliance’s Courtney Cox 8-2, and won 8-1 over Scottsbluff’s Megan Bewley in No. 1 singles action.

In No. 2 singles play, Morris picked up an 8-4 win over Alliance’s Payten Gibson, and an 8-4 win over Cierra Schwarzkopf, of Scottsbluff.

Alliance’s Kelsey Horton picked up two wins in No. 3 singles. Horton downed Scottsbluff’s Jessica Davis 8-2, and 806 over Camille Newman, of Gering.

Alliance’s Karley Jensen won 8-3 over Halley Thomalla, of Scottsbluff. Jensen also picked up an 8-4 win against Gering’s Aspyn Johnson in No. 4 singles.

Scottsbluff’s Aubrey Barrett picked up two wins at No. 5 singles. Barret won 8-2 over Alliance’s Haley Weare, and 8-5 over Gering’s Maia Swan.

Alliance’s Brooklyn Branstiter won both of her matches at No. 6 singles. Branstiter claimed an 8-6 win over Schwarzkopf, and downed Gering’s Jaylei Cervantes, 8-6.

In doubles play, Gibson and Horton picked up a pair of wins downing Thomalla and Davis 8-1. They also picked up an 8-1 over Johnson and Walker, of Gering.

Gering coach Ron Swank said his team put in a solid effort in the triangular.

“I was really pleased with our efforts. Everyone stepped up a level and competed at a high level. That’s all you can ask,” he said.

Alliance 5, Scottsbluff 4

Singles

No. 1 — Megan Bewley, Scottsbluff, 8-1 over Courtney Cox, Alliance.

No. 2 — Cierra Schwarzkopf, Scottsbluff, 9-7 over Payten Gibson, Alliance.

No. 3. — Kelsey Horton, Alliance, 8-2 over Jessica Davis, Scottsbluff.

No. 4 — Karley Jensen, Alliance, 8-3 over Halley Thomalla, Scottsbluff.

No. 5 — Aubrey Barrett, Scottsbluff, 8-2 over Haley Weare, Alliance

No. 6 — Brooklyn Branstiter, Alliance, 8-6 over Alyssa Mendoza, Scottsbluff.

Doubles

No. 1 — Payten Gibson and Kelsey Horton, Alliance, 8-1 over Halley Thomalla and Jessica Davis, Scottsbluff.

No. 2 — Haley Weare and Courtney Cox, Alliance, 8-6 over Aubrey Barrett and Alyssa Mendoza, Scottsbluff.

No. 3 — Megan Bewley and Cierra Schwarzkopf, Scottsbluff, 8-0 over Karley Jensen and Brooklyn Branstiter

Gering 5, Alliance 4

No. 1 — Paige Schneider, Gering, 8-2 over Courtney Cox, Alliance.

No. 2 — Kayle Morris, Gering, 8-4 over Payten Gibson, Alliance.

No. 3. — Kelsey Horton, Alliance, 8-6 over Camille Newman, Gering.

No. 4 — Karley Jensen, Alliance, 8-4 over Aspyn Johnson, Gering.

No. 5 — Maia Swan, Gering, 8-6 over Haley Weare, Alliance.

No. 6 — Brooklyn Branstiter, Alliance, over 8-6 over Jaylei Cervantes, Gering.

Doubles

No. 1 — Payten Gibson and Kelsey Horton, Alliance, 8-1 over Aspyn Johnson and Hannah Walker, Gering.

No. 2 — Kayle Morris and Maia Swan, Gering, 8-2 over Brooklyn Branstiter and Karley Jensen, Alliance.

No. 3 — Camille Newman and Paige Schneider, Gering, 8-4 over Courtney Cox and Harley Weare, Alliance.

Scottsbluff 5, Gering 4

No. 1 — Paige Schneider, Gering, 8-1 over Megan Bewley, Scottsbluff.

No. 2 — Kayle Morris, Gering, 8-5 over Cierra Schwarzkopf, Scottsbluff,

No. 3. — Jessica Davis, Scottsbluff, 8-3 over Camille Newman, Gering.

No. 4 — Aspyn Johnson, Gering, 8-4 over Halley Thomalla, Scottsbluff.

No. 5 — Aubrey Barrett, Scottsbluff, 8-5 over Maia Swan, Gering.

No. 6 — Alyssa Mendoza, Scottsbluff, 8-4 over Jaylei Cervantes, Gering.

Doubles

No. 1 — Halley Thomalla and Jessica Davis, Scottsbluff, 8-6 over Aspyn Johnson and Camille Newman, Gering.

No. 2 — Maia Swan and Jaylei Cervantes, Gering, 8-6 over Aubrey Barrett and Alyssa Mendoza, Scottsbluff.

No. 3 — Kayle Morris and Hannah Walker, Gering, 8-6 over Megan Bewley and Cierra Schwarzkopf, Scottsbluff.

Jeff Van Patten is the sports editor of the Star-Herald. Jeff can be reached by calling 308-632-9048 or emailing jeff.vanpatten@starherald.com.

Breaking News