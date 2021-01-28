Gering boys eke out 45-44 win over Bayard

BAYARD — Three Bulldogs came up big down the stretch to help the Gering boys eke out a 45-44 win over Bayard on Thursday.
With 2:49 left to play, Pszanka nailed two free throws to tie the game at 40-40.
Pszanka went back to the line with 2:21 left, but missed the front end of a 1-and-1, but Bayard’s Daemon Avilez was called for traveling after the Tigers grabbed the rebound.
The second half was a seesaw battle Hunter Hayden gave the Bulldogs the 43-40 lead by nailing a 3-pointer at 1:36 to go in the fourth.
Avilez answered back to bring the Tigers within one at 43-42. Hayden missed both free throw tosses with 49.4 to play.
Bayard’s Garret Hopkins again gave his team the lead at 44-43 with 41.7 to go on a pair of free throws.
Gering’s Jack Franklin, though, came through with a huge bucket in the lane with 18.8 seconds to give the Bulldogs its final lead at 45-44.
A jump ball with 2.6 to go gave Gering the ball to help it seal the win.
Pszanka said he and his teammates clamped down when they most needed to.
“I think we turned it up a bit,” Pszanka said. “Once we saw how these guys are playing and pushing it, we thought, ‘Oh crap, gotta get going. We gotta pick up the tempo a bit.”
Pszanka said his team was still off the mark offensively after they picked up the pace.
“Our shots weren’t falling, though, so that was a big part of the game,” he said. “Somehow, we came out and we just got a dub.”
Pressure defense helped the Bulldogs pick up the win, Pszanka said.
“If we would have just done it at the beginning of the game, this game would have been a lot different,” he said.
Pszanka had 14 points to lead the Bulldogs and Franklin added 11 including the go-ahead bucket.
Hopkins scored 14 for Bayard and Quintin Hassel scored 12.
Gering 16 6 9 14 — 45
Bayard 13 13 10 8 — 44
Gering
Max Greeley 3, Eli Marez 5, Brett Pszanka 14, Jack Franklin 11, Hunter Hayden 4, Sam Rocheleau 3, Kaden Bohnsack 5.
Bayard
Jack Kildow 6, Trystan Muhr 2, Daemon Avilez 2, Quintin Hassel 12, Trevor Reish 8, Garret Hopkins 14.