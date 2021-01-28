Gering boys eke out 45-44 win over Bayard

BAYARD — Three Bulldogs came up big down the stretch to help the Gering boys eke out a 45-44 win over Bayard on Thursday.

With 2:49 left to play, Pszanka nailed two free throws to tie the game at 40-40.

Pszanka went back to the line with 2:21 left, but missed the front end of a 1-and-1, but Bayard’s Daemon Avilez was called for traveling after the Tigers grabbed the rebound.

The second half was a seesaw battle Hunter Hayden gave the Bulldogs the 43-40 lead by nailing a 3-pointer at 1:36 to go in the fourth.

Avilez answered back to bring the Tigers within one at 43-42. Hayden missed both free throw tosses with 49.4 to play.

Bayard’s Garret Hopkins again gave his team the lead at 44-43 with 41.7 to go on a pair of free throws.

Gering’s Jack Franklin, though, came through with a huge bucket in the lane with 18.8 seconds to give the Bulldogs its final lead at 45-44.

A jump ball with 2.6 to go gave Gering the ball to help it seal the win.

Pszanka said he and his teammates clamped down when they most needed to.