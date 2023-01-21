Gering boys get first win over Scottsbluff in a decade; Bearcats girls grab win

GERING — It has been nearly a decade since the Gering boys basketball team defeated Scottsbluff.

The Bulldogs accomplished that feat Saturday night in allowing the Bearcats to lead ionly twice in registering the 64-54 win.

The Scottsbluff girls beat Gering 57-45 in the opening game

Gering boys coach Rick Winkler said his team was ready.

“We tried not to focus on this game because we had the Chadron game in front of it and we talked about that we thought we could beat them,” Winkler said. “We thought we could attack them a little bit and that is kind of what we did. Everything worked good. We got out on shooters and they didn’t hit very many shots and we made shots when we needed to and rebounded well. Except for the end of the game, we took care of the ball pretty well.”

The defense was a huge part as Scottsbluff had lead of only 5-2 and 9-7.

After that, Gering led 19-16 after the first quarter on two Jackson Howard free throws and pushed the lead to 32-24 at the break on a Max Greeley 3-pointer

“Defense is what I talked about since I have taken over in that I really wanted to get after people,” Winkler said. “Sometimes it has worked and sometimes it hasn’t, but really in the last four to five games we focused on defense and every aspect of it. We wanted to attack people and make them have to make plays against our defense.”

The win was a jubilant one for the Bulldogs, after being on the losing side of the scoreboard against the Bearcats for so long. After the final whistle was sounded, the student section stormed the court and Winkler said the locker room was a happy time with a lot of emotion.

“We needed it (the win) and it was something I talked about when I took over that we could beat Scottsbluff and I obviously you want to beat everyone else, too or compete,” Winkler said. “I thought we had the team to get rid of that streak and now we need to start our own streak.”

Gering extended its lead to 43-33 in the second half on a Greeley bucket and lead by 11 points after three periods after Uriah Ybarra hit a free throw and Eli Marez hit a bucket at the buzzer for the 48-37 lead.

Scottsbluff made late run as they cut the lead to eight points at 54-46 on a Michael Mickey bucket.

Soon afterwards, the Bearcats sliced the Gering lead to five points with 1:30 to play on back-to-back hoops from Nate Kelley and Kellon Harris. Gering answered with two free throws by Ybarra and went up 60-52 on free throws by Kaden Bohnsack. Gering ended the game with two steals and uncontested lay-ups by Ybarra and Greeley to get the win.

Gering was led by Ybarra with 21 points followed by Greeley with 17 and Howard and Bohnsack each with 11.

Scottsblluff was led by Harris with 19 followed by Kelley with 17 and Mickey with 11.

The girls game was close in the first half as Scottsbluff held a 12-10 after the first quarter. The two teams were knotted late in the second quarter at 24-24 before Tierra West hit a bucket to put the Bearcats up 26-24 at halftime.

Scottsbluff outscored Gering 22-10 in the third quarter.

A big reason was the play of Paige Horne, who finished the night with 25 points with 14 points coming in the third quarter.

Scottsbluff led 36-27 before Gering cut the lead to 38-32 on a Makenzie Todd bucket. The Bearcats answered with seven straight points on five points from Horne and two from Marley Laucomer for a 49-34 lead after three periods.

Scottsbluff was paced by Horne with 25 points. followed by Payton Burda with 11.

Gering was led by Carleigh Pszanka with 11 points. Neveah Hrasky added eight points.

Scottsbluff girl’s coach David Bollish said his team didn’t play their best, but they played as a team and fought through the battle to get the win.

“I thought the tempo was kind of slow and it was hard for us to get in a rhythm,” Bollish said. “We kind of go on a run and then we get some fouls, we went a little sloppy. I think for us it was a good job executing and it is tough to come in here to play. They always play us really well.

"I have a tremendous respect for Steve (Land). He always gets them ready for us and it is a good way for us to prepare for our season as well. We will have to be very disciplined of how we prepare, how we execute our energy and our urgency to protect the ball. I thought we got a little bit sloppy at times, but we have four to five weeks here to really clean ourselves up.”

Gering coach Steve Land was pleased with how his team came back after having a bad night in the loss to Chadron on Friday.

“We talked as a team where we want to get and what we want to do as a group and that was to trust each other,” Land said. “I think our kids came out and played extremely hard. I think there were just two or three little break downs that if we could have them back we could have stopped a few more fast-break points. We didn’t grab enough rebounds.

"It hurt when Nickie Todd went down with her injury. I don’t think they had an answer for her inside. We were able to get the ball inside in the first half, but after she went out we tried to get some offense other places. Then we didn’t have an answer for Paige Horne in the second half. She was someone they went to quite a bit and we couldn’t stop her.”

Boy’s Game

Scottsbluff 16 8 13 17 – 54

Gering 19 13 16 16 – 64

SCOTTSBLUFF (54):

Carter Reisig 2, Kellon Harris 19, Nate Kelley 17, Mickael Mickey 11, Tyson Klein 3, Max Howell 2.

GERING (64)

Max Greeley 17, Eli Marez 4, Uriah Ybarra 21, Jackson Howard 11, Kaden Bohnsack 11.

Girls

Scottsbluff 12 14 22 9 – 57

Gering 10 14 10 11 – 45

SCOTTSBLUFF (57):

Tierra West 5, Paige Horne 25, Shae Willats 5, Anna Kelley 3, Payton Burda 11, Marly Laucomer 8.

GERING (45):

Gabby Moreno 6, Makenzie Todd 7, Neveah Hrasky 8, Savanah Baird 3, Jenna Davis 4, Kelsey Brady 2, Carleigh Pszanka 11, Nickie Todd 4.