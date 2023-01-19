Gering boys, girls wrestling teams down Scottsbluff in dual meet rivalry

GERING — Two of the state’s top prep boys wrestling teams battled in front of a frenzied and near-capacity crowd Thursday, and Gering got a big pin from Jordan Shirley at 132 pounds to help the Bulldogs register a 42-27 win over Scottsbluff.

Gering coach Jarred Berger said it was a typical electric atmosphere for a meeting between the programs.

“That is what it all about and that is what we want,” Berger said. “We love this atmosphere and that is what wrestling is all about. We get two good teams out west and it is a packed house, it is a rivalry, and this is the atmosphere that you thrive and crave to compete in as a high school athlete.”

Gering also beat Scottsbluff 42-0 in the girls dual meet.

Berger said his team was focused in the rivalry dual in which both teams demonstrated a lot of emotion.

“We wrestled well. We came out and competed,” Berger said. “We had some tough matches. Scottsbluff is always ready to go and they are always one of the best teams in the state. I think we proved that we are right there with the best of the best in the state as well. The kids came out and competed.”

It was a battle in all the matches and both Berger and Scottsbluff coach Dustin Stodola had different views on how their teams wrestled.

“We knew we were going to have some tough matches and we knew we couldn’t give up those bonus points,” Berger said. “We had to be engaged the whole time and the kids just wrestled well. They came out and competed. That is the name of the game. When you have two tough teams, every match is intense and every match is close. It was a good atmosphere to be a part of.”

Stodola wasn’t pleased with how his team wrestled as they gave up too many positions and lost some tough matches that cost them valuable points.

“We wrestled bad. End of story,” Stodola said. “We lost a lot of matches that we shouldn’t have lost. They wanted it more and they kicked us. We are losing position. We talk about position every day and then we give it up and then we give up a pin. That is not how we wrestle, but apparently that is how we did tonight.”

The night started with a very exciting match between Scottsbluff’s Bryan Morales and Gering’s Brasen Hakert at 152 pounds. Hakert held a 4-0 lead through two periods, but Morales come back with six points in the final period for the win.

Gering tied things up with another down-to-the-wire match as Keenan Allen won a tough defensive battle against Scottsbluff’s Mason Wagner 2-1.

Scottsbluff went up 9-3 after Frankie Trevino earned a pin in 55 seconds over Gering’s Dilan Lopez. The Bearcats widened the lead to 15-3 when Josiah Mobley earned a second-period pin over Jose Barrios in 2:25 at 182.

Gering tied the match at 15-15 with two forfeit wins for Tayden Gorsuch and Collin Schwartzkopf at 195 and 220 pounds, respectively.

Gering’s Alex Sibal and Scottsbluff’s Trenton Jenkins then had a battle at 285 pounds as neither wrestler scored in the first period. Sibal then led 2-0 after two periods before registering the third-period pin in 5:095.

The Bulldogs pushed the lead to 27-15 with another third-period at 106 when Frost Wallace pinned Scottsbluff’s Payton Woodring in 5:09.

Scottsbluff got back on the winning track as Christopher Gamino had a hard-fought win over Gering’s Isaiah Murillo. Gamino led 4-2 after the first period and then 6-3. The third period saw the two go back-and-forth before Gamino earned the 12-6 win.

The 120-pound match was similar to the 152 match when Gering’s Axton Stone and Scottsbluff’s Chance Houser hooked up. Houser led 4-0 in the first period and then had an injury timeout. Houser resumed and kept Stone at bay after two periods. The third period saw Stone scored seven points to earn the 7-4 win and give Gering the 30-18 lead.

Scottsbluff came right back with an impressive win at 136 when Joey Canseco from Scottsbluff battled Jayden Hakert. Canseco led 2-1 after one period, but Hakert took a 6-5 lead after two periods.

Canseco registered a last-second reversal in the third period to get the 9-8 win.

Three straight pins followed. Gering’s Jordan Shirley got the first as he stopped Anthony Morales in 34 seconds at 132. Scottsbluff’s Connor Whitely followed with a 31 second pin over Joseph Barraza at 138.

Rece Knight closed out the night for Gering with an emotion pin in three minutes over Micah Gomez.

In the girls dual, there was only two competitive matches

Gering’s Olethea Ramirez pinned Gianna Gonzales in 3:18 in the 100-weight class. Ramirez held a 9-3 lead after the first period before recording the pin just 42 seconds into the second period.

The other match saw Gering’s Hailey Medina earn a pin over Emily Reyes Rodriguez in a competitive match at 110. Rodriguez had control of Medina in the early going, but a Medina move let the Gering junior get control and the Bulldog flipped Rodriguez to the ground and earned the pin in 48 seconds.

The other five Gering wins were all forfeits as Scottsbluff didn’t have wrestlers to match up. Those wins came from Olivia Aguilar at 105, Emersyn Cross earning a win at 115, Jada Schlothauer winning at 130, Arianna Canseco at 135, and Cerelia Barrios at 190.

Gering will be off until Saturday when they travel to the Lexington tournament Scottsbluff will be right back into action Friday and Saturday when they head up north to the Chadron State Invite . The first days dual tournament and the second is individual competition.

Girls

Gering 42, Scottsbluff 0

100 – Olethea Ramirez, Gering, pin Gianna Gonzales, 3:18. 105 – Olivia Aguilar, Gering, won by forfeit. 110 – Hailey Medina, Gering, pin Emily Reyes Rodriguez, :48. 115 – Emersyn Cross, Gering, won by forfeit. 130 – Jada Schlothauer, Gering, won by forfeit 135 – Arianna Canseco, Gering, won by forfeit 190 – Cerelia Barrios, Gering, won by forfeit.

Boys

Gering 42, Scottsbluff 27

152 – Bryan Morales, Scottsbluff, dec. Brasen Hakert, 6-4. 160 – Keenan Allen, Gering, dec. Mason Wagner, 2-1. 170 – Frankie Trevino, Scottsbluff, pin Dilan Lopez, :55. 182 – Josiah Mobley, Scottsbluff, pin Jose Barrios, 2:25. 195 – Tayden Gorsuch, Gering, won by forfeit. 220 – Collin Schwartzkopf, Gering, won by forfeit. 285 – Alec Sibal, Gering, pin Trenton Jenkins, 5:30. 106 – Frost Wallace, Gering, pin Payton Woodring, 5:09. 113 – Christopher Gamino, Scottsbluff, dec. Isaiah Murillo, 12-6. 120 – Axton Stone, Gering, dec. Chance Houser, 7-4. 126 – Joey Canseco, Scottsbluff, dec. Jayden Hakert, 9-8. 132 – Jordan Shirley, Gering, pin Anthony Morales, :34. 138 – Connor Whitely, Scottsbluff, pin Joseph Barraza, Gering, :31. 145 – Rece Knight, Gering, pin Micah Gomez, 3:00.