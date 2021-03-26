Gering boys rally falls short in 3-2 loss to Douglas

The Gering Bulldogs fell to the Douglas Bearcats in their second game of the season 3-2.
The Bulldogs stayed in the game the entire way, despite the rough play. Freshman Bawi Hup scored the Bulldogs’ first goal of the season within the first 20 minutes of the game, answering a goal from the Bearcats not too long before.
The Bulldogs managed to pull ahead 2-1 with a goal from junior Keaton Plummer with about four minutes left in the half. He took a free kick near Douglas’ goal and kicked underneath the wall formed by the Bearcats when they jumped.
Gering let Douglas back in the game in the second half, giving up a goal four minutes into the second half and another on a free kick about 20 minutes later.
With thirty seconds left in the game, the Bulldogs got a break away, and sophomore Hunter Bohl tried to take it in to tie it up, but Douglas’ goalkeeper slid in front of Bohl to catch the ball at the top of the penalty box.
Despite the loss, it was a hard fought game, and the Bulldogs took a bit of a beating, with multiple players having to be taken off the pitch at one time or another due to minor injuries. Still, head coach Christopher Guadarrama said the boys showed promise during today’s game.
“We actually got a couple shots off today, that was the most important thing,” he said. “We actually finished, and that was one thing that we were trying to strive for in practice. … Finishing was perfect today.”
Guadarrama said they still have plenty to work on, especially since they don’t have a deep team like many other area schools. He said the biggest thing they need to work on is communication and fundamentals.
“It’s the little things. It’s fundamental work that we need to work on as a unit. We need to know where we’re at on the field,” he said. “I think sometimes we get panicked, and we get a little confused, a little lost. We don’t know where our role is. And that’s basically what it is — just fundamental work that we need to work on.”
However, he said that if they can all get on the same page, his team’s got potential to contend.
“We’re a Cinderella team,” he said. “We don’t have the depth, and we have to just use what we have. … But with time I believe that this program is going to go up if we get more involvement in the sport here in Gering. We got a lot of work to do, but we’ll build it up.”
Gering will take to the home pitch once again Saturday, March 27, against Grand Island Northwest at 3:15 p.m.