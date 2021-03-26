Gering boys rally falls short in 3-2 loss to Douglas

The Gering Bulldogs fell to the Douglas Bearcats in their second game of the season 3-2.

The Bulldogs stayed in the game the entire way, despite the rough play. Freshman Bawi Hup scored the Bulldogs’ first goal of the season within the first 20 minutes of the game, answering a goal from the Bearcats not too long before.

The Bulldogs managed to pull ahead 2-1 with a goal from junior Keaton Plummer with about four minutes left in the half. He took a free kick near Douglas’ goal and kicked underneath the wall formed by the Bearcats when they jumped.

Gering let Douglas back in the game in the second half, giving up a goal four minutes into the second half and another on a free kick about 20 minutes later.

With thirty seconds left in the game, the Bulldogs got a break away, and sophomore Hunter Bohl tried to take it in to tie it up, but Douglas’ goalkeeper slid in front of Bohl to catch the ball at the top of the penalty box.

Despite the loss, it was a hard fought game, and the Bulldogs took a bit of a beating, with multiple players having to be taken off the pitch at one time or another due to minor injuries. Still, head coach Christopher Guadarrama said the boys showed promise during today’s game.