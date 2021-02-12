Gering boys take North Platte to the final buzzer falling 76-75

The Gering boys took North Platte to the final buzzer as North Platte claimed a 76-75 win on Friday.

Gering had a big first half scoring 46 points getting eight points from Brett Pszanka with six coming on 3-pointers. Gering had a slim 20-18 lead going into the second.

The lead changed hands several times before Gering asserted itself on offense putting up 26 points in the second. Jack Franklin scored 10 of his 22 points in the second quarter, and Max Greeley added 7. Gering had a 46-47 lead going into the locker room at halftime.

North Platte cut the lead to 60-54 after three quarters of play. Pszanka and Franklin still were playing well on the offensive end scoring six points and four points respectively, but North Platte outscored 17-14.

North Platte continued to cut Gering’s lead in the fourth

With just under 14 second to play North Platte took the lead 76-75. Gering had a last chance to take the lead with 3.9 second left with a Franklin jumper clanging off the rim.

Gering coach Kyle Cotton said he’s proud of the way his team competed against a Class A team.