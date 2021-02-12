Gering boys take North Platte to the final buzzer falling 76-75

The Gering boys took North Platte to the final buzzer as North Platte claimed a 76-75 win on Friday.
Gering had a big first half scoring 46 points getting eight points from Brett Pszanka with six coming on 3-pointers. Gering had a slim 20-18 lead going into the second.
The lead changed hands several times before Gering asserted itself on offense putting up 26 points in the second. Jack Franklin scored 10 of his 22 points in the second quarter, and Max Greeley added 7. Gering had a 46-47 lead going into the locker room at halftime.
North Platte cut the lead to 60-54 after three quarters of play. Pszanka and Franklin still were playing well on the offensive end scoring six points and four points respectively, but North Platte outscored 17-14.
North Platte continued to cut Gering’s lead in the fourth
With just under 14 second to play North Platte took the lead 76-75. Gering had a last chance to take the lead with 3.9 second left with a Franklin jumper clanging off the rim.
Gering coach Kyle Cotton said he’s proud of the way his team competed against a Class A team.
“It was pretty tough getting down and not getting that last stop,” Cotton said. “Then they hit a runner with like 14 seconds. It’s tough, but I’m super proud of the effort, the way we competed. It was good performance outside a few defensive possessions, but given North Platte credit they played well”
Gering should go into the postseason with some confidence, Cotton said.
“We’ve proven that we can play when we put our mind to it. Hopefully, we can do that starting next week in scottsbluff and then moving forward with some momentum into the (sub-districts),” he said.
Three Gering boys scored in double figures led by Pszanka with 24 and Franklin with 22. Max Greeley added 11.
North also had three double figure scorers. Ryan Kaminski led all scorers with 25 points, River Johnston had 22 and Luke Zimbelman 16.
Gering 20 26 14 15 — 75
North Platte 18 19 17 22 — 76
Gering
Max Greeley 11, Eli Marez 5, Brett Pszanka 24, Jack Franklin 22, Hunter Hayden 7, Austin Mitchell 2, Kaden Bohnsack 4.
North Platte
Luke Zimbelman 16, Will Coe 8, River Johnston 22, Ryan Kaminski 25, Carter Kelley 2, Kade Mohr 3.