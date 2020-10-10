Gering boys win middle school title

The Gering boys captured the Middle School Nebraska State championships that was held Saturday at Five Rocks Amphitheater in Gering where 265 runners from across the state took part in the state meet.
The Gering boys finished the middle school state meet with 49 points followed by second place Sidney with 62 and Minden with 67.
Sidney’s Jashawn Davenport won the individual title holding off South Central’s Rowan Jarosik. Davenport won with a time of 10:23.71 followed by Jarosik’s 10:30.04.
Gering’s Nathan Seiler finished fourth with a time of 10:50.84, while Gering’s Aiden Bell was 10th (11:11.57), Bryce Carillo was 13th (11:15.53), and Axton Stone was 18th (11:19.44).
Sidney, which took second in the boy’s team standings also had Noah Canas take 9th (11:11.57). Sidney’s Benjamin Borchard took 26th (11:38.43).
Gering cross country coach Rick Marez was pleased with how his boys ran.
“? It’s always a challenge when it’s middle schoolers competing in this type of event,” Marez said. “They don’t have a lot of state meet level opportunities so lack of experience can sometimes take over. We wanted to stay relaxed and confident. Knowing it was our home course, we knew what to expect. The boys outran expectations and they ended up on top. We talk all season about running together and staying packed together as much as possible. These boys are already learning leadership, teamwork, and sportsmanship. To say they raced is a good statement. They got out of the just run mindset and raced today. I thought all of the kids there demonstrated that mentality. I’m proud of the boys and the commitment they gave this season. I’m excited to see them continue to grow as competitors and young men.”
The girl’s team race was won by Norris with 44 points over Wayne with 82. Chadron was third in the team standings with 82 followed by Scottsbluff with 124. Sidney was 8th with 181 points followed by Gering in 9th with 202 points and Bridgeport in 10th with 263 points.
Kearney Catholic’s Abigail Burger won the individual race in a time of 11:15.96 over Norris’ Kendall Zavala in 11:29.40. Chadron’s Ava Pyle, just a seventh grader, took ninth overall in a time of 12:28.08.
Pyle’s teammate Cali Hendrickson was right behind in 12th place (12:35.46). The Cardinals also received a 20th place from Jentsyn Fuller (12:44.16) and a 21st place from Teagan Bach (12:51.39).
Gering’s Gabrielle Moreno was the Bulldogs top runner, finishing 15th with a time of 12:42.48.
Scottsbluff’s Pricilla Linz finished 13th in a time of 12:36.76 followed by Natalie Bently in 19th (12:44.14).
Sidney’s Rayah Wolff took 22nd (12;54.53) while Morrill’s Autumn Edwards picked up a medal, finishing 24th (12:59.79).
Marez said his girls did well.
“The girls ran similarly to the boys. They were nervous but I thought they raced well and they gave the best they had today,” he said. “We didn’t have the depth that we have had in the past but I think they did a great job of showing that they still learned what we try to teach; we run hard and we don’t quit. The girls this season showed some of the most growth I have seen in several years, both mentally and physically. It was so fun to watch them develop confidence over the season and it was on full display today. I was proud of them today as well.”
This was the first time that the middle school state meet was held in the Panhandle and Marez said he received plenty of good comments about the race and the scenery from the spectators.
“We had a lot of positive feedback from both local teams and teams who traveled several hours to be here,” Marez said. “It helps to have the State Meet atmosphere but we did a few extra things for this meet that we don’t do for our own invite. We had music, tourist information, concessions, shirts נjust little details that help people feel welcomed. Obviously, we had a lot of comments on the scenery and how beautiful it is out here. The community needs to remember how lucky we are to have the surroundings that we do have and it was fun to hear people talk about it. We had several competitors that mentioned this course was unique to them and they have never run on a course like this. We have a pretty true cross country course and I think the competitors enjoyed the challenges offered today. We picked up the meet as a one-year deal but I would not be opposed to hosting again in the event that LaVista could not host. I am grateful that they were willing to let us host the meet this year.”
Girls Team Standings
Norris 44, Wayne 82, Chadron 82, Scottsbluff 124, Auburn 126, North Platte 159, Lexington 160, Sidney 181, Gering 202, Bridgeport 263, Northwest 298.
Girls Individual Top 10
1, Abigail Burger, Kearney Catholic, 11:15.96. 2, Kendall Zavala, Norris, 11:29.40. 3, Story Rasby, Sutherland, 11:43.52. 4, Lilly Kenning, Milford, 11:47.83. 5, Braelyn Gifford, North Platte, 1216.14. 6, Reese Holscher, Horizon, 12:22.04. 7, Atlee Wallman, Norris, 12:24.02. 8, Lydia Stewart, Platteview Central, 12:28.03. 9, Ava Pyle, Chadron, 12:28.08. 10, Rylie Arens, Crofton, 12:32.36.
Boys Team Standings
Gering 49, Sidney 62, Minden 67, Gothenburg 91, Norris 133, Lexington 139, North Plate 143, Hemingford 211, Scottsbluff 214.
Boys Individual Top 10
1, Jashawn Davenport, Sidney, 10:23.71. 2, Rowan Jarosik, South Central, 10:30.04. 3, Gavin Redden, Wayne, 10:46.61. 4, Nathan Seiler, Gering, 10:50.84. 5, Caden Jameson, Minden, 10:51.45. 6, Josiah Bitker, Unattached, 10:56.57. 7, David Krier, Saint Joseph, 10:56.72. 8, Braeden Wall, Horizon, 11:01.57. 9, Noah Canas, Sidney, 11:05.47. 19, Aiden Bell, Gering, 11:11.57.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!