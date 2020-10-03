Gering claims Western Conference cross country championships

SIDNEY — The Gering cross country teams swept the team titles of the Western Conference meet on Saturday in Sidney as brother and sister Peyton and Madison Seiler won individual titles in the boys and girls divisions.
The Gering boys had five runners in the Top 11 in running away with the team title with 24 points to second place Sidney with 37. Scottsbluff finished third with 55 followed by Chadron with 57, Mitchell with 61, and Alliance with 105.
The girls team title race was even closer. Both Gering and Scottsbluff finished with 33 points and it came down to the best fifth place finisher for the two squads. Gering’s Emme Parker finished 15th in the results compared to Scottsbluff’s fifth runner Charley Edens, who was 20th.
With that being said, both Gering and Scottsbluff had four runners in the Top 15. Gering had five, actually, counting Parker. Madison Seiler won the race with a 19 minute, 27 second time, topping Sidney’s Lydia Peters (20:12) and Talissa Tanquary (20:18).
Other Gering placers included Shailee Patton taking 7th (21:27), Jadyn Scott finishing 11th (22:06), and Madison Herbel taking 14th (22:42). Parker was right behind Herbel in 15th with a time of 22:55.
Scottsbluff was led by Brooke Holzworth, who finished fourth with a time of 20:30. Other Scottsbluff runners included two in the Top 10 as Kaylee Charbonneau took 8th (21:30) and Jamisyn Howard finished 9th (21:57). Sunny Edens took 12th (22:21).
Other Top 10 runners included Chadron freshman Grace Pyle and sophomore Makinley Fuller taking 5th and 6th. Pyle ran a 21:11 while Fuller was right behind at 21:24. Chadron’s Mackenzie Anderson finished 10th with a 21:58 time.
The boy’s race was all Gering in the Top 10 as the Bulldogs had five runners finish in the Top 11. Peyton Seiler won the race with a 17:02 time, just finishing ahead of Sidney’s Daniel Bashtovoi, who clocked in at 17:28.
Other Gering runners in the Top 10 included Jack Franklin in fourth (17:37), Tyler Nagel in 9th (17:52), Logan Andrews in 10th (18:00), and Eli Marez in 11th (18:18).
Sidney had just two in the Top 10. After Bashtowoi, Mitchell Deer took seventh with a time of 17:46.
The rest of the Top 10 included Mitchell’s Caden Knutson in third (17:34), Chadron’s Carter Ryan in fifth (17:38), Scottsbluff freshman Hans Bastron in sixth (17:39), and Mitchell’s Ashtyn Martin in eighth (17:47).
Boys Varsity Team Standings
Gering 24, Sidney 37, Scottsbluff 55, Chadron 57, Mitchell 61, Alliance 105.
Boys Varsity Top 10 Individual Results
1, Peyton Seiler, Gering, 17:02; 2, Daniel Bashtovoi, Sidney, 17:28; 3, Cadrn Knutson, Mitchell, 17:34; 4, Jack Franklin, Gering, 17:37; 5, Carter Ryan, Chadron, 17:38; 6, Hans Bastron, Scottsbluff, 17:39; 7, Mitchell Deer, Sidney, 17:46; 8, Ashtyn Martin, Mitchell, 17:47; 9, Tyler Nagel, Gering, 17:52; 10, Logan Andrews, Gering, 18:00.
Girls Varsity Team Standings
Gering 33, Scottsbluff 33, Chadron 37, Sidney 41, Alliance 97, Mitchell 102
Girls Varsity Top 10 Individual Results
1, Madison Seiler, Gering, 19:27; 2, Lydia Peters, Sidney, 20:12; 3, Talissa Tanquary, Sidney, 26:18; 4, Brooke Holzworth, Scottsbluff, 20:30; 5, Grace Pyle, Chadron, 21:11; 6, Makinley Fuller, Chadron, 21:24; 7, Shailee Patton, Gering, 21:27; 8, Kaylee Charbonneau, Scottsbluff, 21:30; 9, Jamisyn Howard, Scottsbluff, 21:57; 10, Mackenzie Anderson, Chadron, 21:58.
Boys Junior Varsity Team Standings
Gering 14, Sidney 37, Scottsbluff 41, Chadron 65
Boys Junior Varsity Top 10 Individual Results
1, Josiah Anaya, Scottsbluff, 18:46; 2, Milo Newman, Gering, 19:16; 3, Cadynce Jensen, Gering, 19:19; 4, Aiden Narvais, Gering, 19:39; 5, Travis Cline, Gering, 19:41; 6, Julian Gonzales, Scottsbluff, 19:47; 7, Kalem Jackson, Mitchell, 19:56; 8, Damien Beatson, Sidney, 20:02; 9, Luis Hernandez, Sidney, 20:04; 10, Gabriel Neufeld, Sidney, 20:10.
Girls Junior Varsity Team Standings
Chadron 19, Gering 33, Sidney 37, Scottsbluff 60
Girls Junior Varsity Top 10 Individual Results
1, Kailee Webster, Chadron, 23:40; 2, Megan Kicken, Gering, 24:12; 3, Jacie Coupens, Chadron, 24:47; 4, Grace Weber, Sidney, 25:08; 5, Kylie Backus, Gering, 25:15; 6, Alison Bradford, Gering, 25:24; 7, Jadyn Cady, Chadron, 25:49; 8, Annamae Gardner, Chadron 25:51; 9, Addie Wright, Scottsbluff, 25:52; 10, Kimberly Gutierrez, Sidney, 26:20.
Boys Middle School Team Results
Gering 17, Sidney 20, Scottsbluff 54, Chadron 70, Mitchell 95
Boys Middle School Top 10 Individual Results
1, Jashawn Davenport, Sidney, 10:50; 2, Nathan Seiler, Gering, 11:07; 3, Noah Canas, Sidney, 11:27; 4, Axton Stone, Gering, 11:30; 5, Bryce Carillo, Gering, 11:31; 6, Aiden Bell, Gering, 11:35; 7, Benjamin Borchard, Sidney, 12:05; 8, Gavin Rahmig, Gering, 12:09; 9, Robert Stevens, Sidney, 12:21; 10, Caiden Voigt, Gering, 12:23.
Girls Middle School Team Results
Chadron 12, Scottsbluff 36, Mitchell 59, Sidney 60, Gering 62
Girls Middle School Top 10 Individual Results
1, Ava Pyle, Chadron, 12:36; 2, Cali Hendrickson, Chadron, 12:46; 3, Taegan Bach, Chadron, 12:57; 4, Ashley Carr, Alliance, 13:01; 5, Rayah Wolff, Sidney, 13:04; 6, Gabrielle Moreno, Gering, 13:08; 7, Jentsyn Fuller, Chadron, 13:09; 8, Natalee Bentley, Scottsbluff, 13:28; 9, Priscilla Linz, Scottsbluff, 13:29; 10, Shirley Cotant, Mitchell, 13:32.
