Gering claims Western Conference cross country championships

SIDNEY — The Gering cross country teams swept the team titles of the Western Conference meet on Saturday in Sidney as brother and sister Peyton and Madison Seiler won individual titles in the boys and girls divisions.

The Gering boys had five runners in the Top 11 in running away with the team title with 24 points to second place Sidney with 37. Scottsbluff finished third with 55 followed by Chadron with 57, Mitchell with 61, and Alliance with 105.

The girls team title race was even closer. Both Gering and Scottsbluff finished with 33 points and it came down to the best fifth place finisher for the two squads. Gering’s Emme Parker finished 15th in the results compared to Scottsbluff’s fifth runner Charley Edens, who was 20th.

With that being said, both Gering and Scottsbluff had four runners in the Top 15. Gering had five, actually, counting Parker. Madison Seiler won the race with a 19 minute, 27 second time, topping Sidney’s Lydia Peters (20:12) and Talissa Tanquary (20:18).

Other Gering placers included Shailee Patton taking 7th (21:27), Jadyn Scott finishing 11th (22:06), and Madison Herbel taking 14th (22:42). Parker was right behind Herbel in 15th with a time of 22:55.