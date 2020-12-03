Gering coach Kyle Cotton expects tough battles in tournament

When the Western Conference Tournament tips off Thursday, Gering boys basketball coach Kyle Cotton expects a lot of tough battles.

The Bulldogs take on Mitchell at 8 p.m. on Thursday at Scottsbluff High School.

“I think any of the teams we play are going to be tough,” Cotton said. “We drew Mitchell right away. They’re going to be tough. Whoever we play after that, Alliance or Scottsbluff, are going to be tough. We’re just thankful we get to play three days of basketball, and we’ll have good competition each day.”

Cotton said the game against Mitchell will be a good test for his squad.

“They have three really good guards (in Austin Tyne, Rylan Aguallo and Francisco Barrios), and they have some good big guys, too,” he said. “It’s going to be a tough test for us. They probably have the best player in the region in Austin Thyne. We’re going to have to limit him a little bit, and see how well we can play. If we play well, it should be a good game.”

Cotton said the tournament will be a feeling out process for his team.