Gering coach Kyle Cotton expects tough battles in tournament

When the Western Conference Tournament tips off Thursday, Gering boys basketball coach Kyle Cotton expects a lot of tough battles.
The Bulldogs take on Mitchell at 8 p.m. on Thursday at Scottsbluff High School.
“I think any of the teams we play are going to be tough,” Cotton said. “We drew Mitchell right away. They’re going to be tough. Whoever we play after that, Alliance or Scottsbluff, are going to be tough. We’re just thankful we get to play three days of basketball, and we’ll have good competition each day.”
Cotton said the game against Mitchell will be a good test for his squad.
“They have three really good guards (in Austin Tyne, Rylan Aguallo and Francisco Barrios), and they have some good big guys, too,” he said. “It’s going to be a tough test for us. They probably have the best player in the region in Austin Thyne. We’re going to have to limit him a little bit, and see how well we can play. If we play well, it should be a good game.”
Cotton said the tournament will be a feeling out process for his team.
“It’s hard to tell because we’re so young,” he said. “I feel (we’ve gotten better) in spots. We’re probably a little further ahead than last. In other spots, we’re learning and trying to get better. I like the way the team’s made up. We have the right mentality. I think we’ll go out and fight for (wins.)”
Cotton, though, said many of the teams in the tournament will be facing the same challenges.
“We’re feeling pretty good because we have one year under our belt,” he said. “Everyone in the tournament is pretty much in the same scenario and we all lost big senior classes. We’re excited about the youth who are coming through. I think we can be competitive.”
The Bulldogs do have a good core of returning starters, Cotton said.
“We have Jack Franklin and Brett Pszanka back, they’re looking pretty good. Then we have Sam Rocheleau, who came along last year and was a starter for us at the end of the year. We’re looking for those three to give us a lot of minutes and some leadership. They’ve been doing a good job in practice.”
The tournament will be a good indicator of where the Bulldogs are developmentally at the beginning of the season, Cotton said.
“This will be a good gauge of where we’re at,” he said. “We are playing basically all district opponents, except Mitchell and Chadron. We have a good gauge right here at the beginning of the season. We’ll be able to make adjustments after this week and look forward to the rest (of the season).”
Scottsbluff and Chadron tip off in the opening game of the tournament at 4 p.m. at Gering High School.
The Bearcats will be replacing their entire starting five from last year, but will have plenty of players who played some meaningful minutes last season including Jackson Ostdiek, Tyler Harre and Kellon Harris.
Returning for Chadron are junior Dawson Dunbar, Gaurav Chima, Collin Brennen and sophomore Xander Provance.
Alliance and Sidney tip off at 6 p.m. in Gering.
Alliance will be led by seniors Caeson Clarke and Crayten Czyza.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!