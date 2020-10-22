Gering downs Bridgeport in final regular season volleyball match

The Gering volleyball team swept Bridgeport in its final home game of the regular season on Thursday, Oct. 22.
Gering coach Amanda Cochran said it was a good win for her team to close out the regular season.
“Bridgeport is a great team, so we’re fortunate to be able to play them and play well against them,” Cochran said. “We’re happy to have brought a great game and played some good volleyball.”
Cochran said it was nice to pick up the win after dropping in three straight sets to Sidney on Tuesday, Oct. 20.
“We’re grateful for a good game at any point in the season. What we want to be doing is peaking at the end of the season. We’re really grateful to see our hitters maxing out at the end of the season, seeing Kyla (Knight) make great swings, Maddie Ray hitting great shots and Carleigh Pszanka hitting awesome shots.”
Cochran said she was really impressed with her team’s performance.
“Tonight was definitely a great show of very smart volleyball. There was one play in particular that I’m going to go to bed smiling about tonight. It was a great rally, very long rally. We had a hard hit from the outside. We came back an a free ball and Kyla came back and tipped it into an open shot. I went over to the assistants and said, ‘Man, that was some smart volleyball.’ That’s exactly what we want to be playing right now.”
After takinga 25-19 win in the first set, Gering’s Macey Boggs served for 10 straight points to give them a commanding 11-1 lead as they cruised to a 25-12 win in the second set.
“She served aggressive and went after it,” Cochran said.
Bridgeport kept ti close for much of the third set, but Gering eventually pulled away for the 25-15 win. Cochran said her squad got laser focused to close it out.
“We always talk about focusing on one point at a time, hustling for every ball and working for every point,” she said.
Cochran said it was a great team effort to get the win.
“From our seniors to our freshman, they brought consistency to the court and they did a great job,” she said.
Cochran said it was nice luxury to be able to get some of her younger players on the court against Bridgeport.
“It’s really important so they build confidence. A lot of kids, when they get on the varsity court, they go, ‘That’s a fast game compared to a JV game.’ It’s important that they feel that speed now, so when it’s their turn they aren’t shocked,” she said.
Ray led the Bulldogs with 14 kills, Knight addd 10, Pszanka had eight and Cami Newman ended with six. Kennie Gable had 10 digs and Macey Boggs had 30 assists for Gering.
Gering is next in action on Wednesday, Oct. 28, when they play the winner of the Scottsbluff/Alliance game in the first round of the Class B-8 Subdistrict Tournament in Gering.
Bridgeport will play the winner of the Morrill/Hemingford match in the C2-12 Subdistrict Tournament on Monday, oct. 26 in Bridgeport.
