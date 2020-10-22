Gering downs Bridgeport in final regular season volleyball match

The Gering volleyball team swept Bridgeport in its final home game of the regular season on Thursday, Oct. 22.

Gering coach Amanda Cochran said it was a good win for her team to close out the regular season.

“Bridgeport is a great team, so we’re fortunate to be able to play them and play well against them,” Cochran said. “We’re happy to have brought a great game and played some good volleyball.”

Cochran said it was nice to pick up the win after dropping in three straight sets to Sidney on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

“We’re grateful for a good game at any point in the season. What we want to be doing is peaking at the end of the season. We’re really grateful to see our hitters maxing out at the end of the season, seeing Kyla (Knight) make great swings, Maddie Ray hitting great shots and Carleigh Pszanka hitting awesome shots.”

Cochran said she was really impressed with her team’s performance.