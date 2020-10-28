Gering earns spot in volleyball district finals with win over Scottsbluff

“These seniors are fighters. They’re always going to be the underdog because they’re really small. I think that is kind of what fuels their fire a little bit,” she said. “We definitely losing some key players. They’ve been the leader piece to our team for so long. We’re definitely going to miss them. We’re going to miss everything about them — their work ethic, their attitudes, their personalities and the leaders they are off the court and on the court. It is nice to see we have some young ones stepping in, so I’m hoping this adds a little fuel to their fire to carry us into next season.”