Gering earns spot in volleyball district finals with win over Scottsbluff

The Gering volleyball team earned a hard-fought sweep over Scottsbluff in the B-8 Subdistrict championship game on Wednesday.
The first set was a back-and-forth battle with the Bulldogs eking out a 27-25 win.
“Our girls showed a lot of resiliency finishing (the first set) off. It was a big momentum swing for us going into set number two,” Gering volleyball coach Amanda Cochran said.
The second set was a different story as Gering ran out to a 25-11 win.
The Bearcats didn’t give up. They kept fighting in the third set, pushing Gering to the brink. Gering, though, pulled out the 25-23 win.
“We’re excited about winning tonight, and excited about being the subdistrict champs,” Cochran said.
Scottsbluff coach Leslie Foral said her team played hard even when they were down.
“It’s kind of been the story of our season,” Foral said. “I have to hand it to Gering. They fought and made some incredible plays to keep the ball alive. I think after working so hard and still losing in the first set it was a deflation point for us.
I thought Gering played well. They played together. We were kind of inconsistent across the board so we had to utilize Emma Foote. She was swinging well. We used her a lot and its started to show at the end of the third. Tonight was not our best night, but Gering was prepped and ready. They played well.”
Foral said she will be sad to see her seniors go.
“These seniors are fighters. They’re always going to be the underdog because they’re really small. I think that is kind of what fuels their fire a little bit,” she said. “We definitely losing some key players. They’ve been the leader piece to our team for so long. We’re definitely going to miss them. We’re going to miss everything about them — their work ethic, their attitudes, their personalities and the leaders they are off the court and on the court. It is nice to see we have some young ones stepping in, so I’m hoping this adds a little fuel to their fire to carry us into next season.”
Gering now advances to the Class B district finals on Saturday. The Bulldogs will take on Aurora in the B-7 District Final on Saturday, Oct. 31. The time hasn’t been announced.
PHOTOS: B-8 Volleyball Subdistrict Final
