Gering falls to Aurora; other area teams fall in district finals

AURORA — The Gering volleyball team fell 3-1 to Aurora in the B-7 District Final on Saturday.
The Bulldogs got off to a slow start losing the first set 25-11.
Gering rebounded in the second set, head coach Amanda Cochran said.
“In the second set, we came back fired up and had a very good second set. They played really, really hard and played with lots of heart,” she said.
The Bulldogs pulled out a 25-20 win over the Huskies in the second.
Aurora, though, kept the pressure on Gering.
“They served a little bit more aggressive. They had a great deep serve. We struggled with that a little bit,” Cochran said. “They were just more aggressive and we were out of system.”
Aurora won the fourth and fifth sets, 25-14, 25-16 for the win.
“Our girls showed a lot of heart. They kept fighting and fighting,” Cochran said. “I was extremely proud of that. They held their heads up. They can be proud of what they accomplished for the whole season. I’m very proud of our girls.”
Cochran said her team improved vastly from the beginning of the season.
“They learned a lot abut the game and became much smarter volleyball players,” she said. “We’re very fortunate to have had an entire season. We said from the very first time we stepped foot in the gym that we were going to be thankful for every single day that we got to be in the gym. For us to have a full season, we’re extremely thankful.”
Cochran said she will be sad to see her seniors leave.
“We’re really thankful four our four seniors. They showed a lot of heart through our season,” she said. “We are going to miss them very much. They brought a lot of character to the team and brought a lot of court experience. They had a lot of passion for the game, so the underclassmen really looked up to them in a lot of different ways.”
Maddie Ray led the Bulldogs with nine kills, Carlie Pszanka added five and Cami Newman had four. Senior Macey Boggs had two kills along with a block, 17 digs and 16 set assists.
Kennie Gable led the Bulldogs with 27 digs and Sydnee Winkler led the team with two aces.
In the Class C1-6 District Final, Syracuse won in five sets over Sidney.
Gordon-Rushville lost in three to Overton in the C2-3 District Final.
In the Class D2-3 District Final, Sioux County was swept by Maywood-Hayes Center, and Garden County lost in four to Mullen in the D2-7 District Final.
