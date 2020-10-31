Gering falls to Aurora; other area teams fall in district finals

AURORA — The Gering volleyball team fell 3-1 to Aurora in the B-7 District Final on Saturday.

The Bulldogs got off to a slow start losing the first set 25-11.

Gering rebounded in the second set, head coach Amanda Cochran said.

“In the second set, we came back fired up and had a very good second set. They played really, really hard and played with lots of heart,” she said.

The Bulldogs pulled out a 25-20 win over the Huskies in the second.

Aurora, though, kept the pressure on Gering.

“They served a little bit more aggressive. They had a great deep serve. We struggled with that a little bit,” Cochran said. “They were just more aggressive and we were out of system.”

Aurora won the fourth and fifth sets, 25-14, 25-16 for the win.

“Our girls showed a lot of heart. They kept fighting and fighting,” Cochran said. “I was extremely proud of that. They held their heads up. They can be proud of what they accomplished for the whole season. I’m very proud of our girls.”

Cochran said her team improved vastly from the beginning of the season.