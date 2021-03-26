Gering girls blank Douglas 1-0

Gering freshman Ella Rotherham netted the Bulldogs’ first goal of the season and that was all that was needed as the Bulldogs registered a 1-0 win over Douglas Friday at Memorial Field.
Rotherham said it was a big win for her team.
“I think we played good as a team together today,” Rotherham said. “We were a lot more aggressive the second half and worked more as a team.”
Gering coach Natalie Prokop said this was a big confidence boost for her team.
“I was hoping for us to have a win today and this feels good,” Prokop said. “This gives the kids energy to have a good season and gives the girls confidence of doing a good job of bringing it together and being one team and it worked.”
Offensively and defensively the Bulldogs were much more crisp than their season-opening match against Scottsbluff.
“Our defense was really good this game and our offense was good at attacking,” Rotherham said.
Prokop said the defense ran the new model a lot better today, too.
“We are trying a new model this year with the defensive line and the first game we were iffy of how it was supposed to work and today my defense knew what to do and it made sense for them,” the first year head coach said. “It helped out a lot. It helps when the girls can play together and do what they need to do.”
The Bulldogs had plenty of scoring opportunities on the day, but with snowy conditions in the first half, footing and movement of the ball was slow. The second half, the conditions improved and the Bulldog’s offense also heated up.
The first half, with a field that was nearly covered in snow, Gering had plenty of good looks early. Senior Chelsie Hennings had the first good look for a goal with a shot that was saved by the Douglas goalkeeper.
Later, Gering had a corner kick followed by a shot by Jadyn Scott that didn’t go in. Gering had other opportunities but couldn’t muster enough speed on a snow-packed ball as they went into halftime tied at 0-0.
The second half started with the snow letting up and the field clearing. The Gering offense also picked up as well.
Gering’s Carleigh Pszanka had the first shot at a goal in the second half at the 38th minute, but it came up short. Moments later, Pszanka delivered the ball to Rotherham and Rotherham’s shot didn’t go in.
At the 2- minute mark, Cadence Schleicher had a shot at net followed by Sydnee Winkler that had a beauty of a shot that just sailed high and wide.
Gering finally scored with 21:20 to play when Brylee Dean set things up for a corner kick. Dean delivered a cross to the middle and Rotherham came crashing to the ball and put the ball into the back of the net for the 1-0 lead.
Gering kept pressuring for a few more goals, but couldn’t get them in the back of net.
The defense was also playing tough, allowing Douglas just four shots on goal, while Gering had 14 shots on net.
Gering freshman goalkeeper Aralyn Urwin had two saves in net for the Bulldogs.
Gering will return to action on Saturday when they host Grand Island Northwest.