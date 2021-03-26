Gering girls blank Douglas 1-0

Gering freshman Ella Rotherham netted the Bulldogs’ first goal of the season and that was all that was needed as the Bulldogs registered a 1-0 win over Douglas Friday at Memorial Field.

Rotherham said it was a big win for her team.

“I think we played good as a team together today,” Rotherham said. “We were a lot more aggressive the second half and worked more as a team.”

Gering coach Natalie Prokop said this was a big confidence boost for her team.

“I was hoping for us to have a win today and this feels good,” Prokop said. “This gives the kids energy to have a good season and gives the girls confidence of doing a good job of bringing it together and being one team and it worked.”

Offensively and defensively the Bulldogs were much more crisp than their season-opening match against Scottsbluff.

“Our defense was really good this game and our offense was good at attacking,” Rotherham said.

Prokop said the defense ran the new model a lot better today, too.