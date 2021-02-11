Gering girls down McCook; McCook boys edge Gering

Nikki Todd and Cloey Fries scored in double figures to lead the Gering girls to a 47-39 win over McCook on Thursday, and the McCook boys caught fire late to edge Gering 52-46.
In the girls game, McCook edged Gering 11-9 in the first quarter. Todd scored four points and Sydney Winkler nailed a 3-pointer to keep the Bulldogs in the game.
McCook, again, had a slim lead in the second outscoring Gering 11-8 to take a 22-17 lead going into the half.
Gering found its offensive footing in the third, and the Bulldogs’ defense kept McCook out of sync. Todd scored six points and Winkler canned another three as the Bulldogs took a slime 32-31 lead going into the final frame.
Cloey Fries had the hot hand scoring six in the fourth to help Gering close out the 47-39 win.
Todd scored 16 to lead the Bulldogs and Fries tallied 14. McCook was led by Tiara Matson’s 11 points, and Shawna Wilkinson added 10.
In boys action, Gering got its offense going early outscoring McCook 11-10 in the first, and 19-16 in the second quarter.
The Bulldogs held a 30-26 halftime lead.
McCook started making its move in the third outscoring Gering 11-6. The Bison had a narrow 37-36 lead at the end of the third.
McCook kept rolling in the fourth with six points from Ty Stevens and Adam Dugger. Late free throws helped McCook seal the win.
Gering boys coach said the momentum swung the Bisons way in the second half.
“It started in the third quarter. We got multiple layup or close shot opportunities and we did not convert strong in the post and finish those. We built the lead back up, but defensively we didn’t do a good job the fourth quarter stopping their dribble and drives.”
Cotton said his team just didn’t convert field goals when it needed.
“We still got the same shots (as we did in the first half), we just didn’t make them,” he said.
Mark Arp scored 27 points to pace the Bison. Brett Pszanka scord 18 points including sinking five 3-pointers. Jack Franklin and Kaden Bohnsack each added seven.
Girls
Gering 9 8 15 15 — 47
McCook 11 11 9 8 — 39
Gering
Sydney Winkler 9, Kiara Aguallo 2, Cloey Fries 14, Carleigh Pszanka 6, Nikki Todd 16.
McCook
Peyton Doucet 6, Tiara Matson 11, Gracie Wiemers 1, Tori Honn 3, Joy Rippen 2, Shawna Wilkinson 10, Sierra Kotschwar 6.