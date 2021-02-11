Gering girls down McCook; McCook boys edge Gering

Nikki Todd and Cloey Fries scored in double figures to lead the Gering girls to a 47-39 win over McCook on Thursday, and the McCook boys caught fire late to edge Gering 52-46.

In the girls game, McCook edged Gering 11-9 in the first quarter. Todd scored four points and Sydney Winkler nailed a 3-pointer to keep the Bulldogs in the game.

McCook, again, had a slim lead in the second outscoring Gering 11-8 to take a 22-17 lead going into the half.

Gering found its offensive footing in the third, and the Bulldogs’ defense kept McCook out of sync. Todd scored six points and Winkler canned another three as the Bulldogs took a slime 32-31 lead going into the final frame.

Cloey Fries had the hot hand scoring six in the fourth to help Gering close out the 47-39 win.

Todd scored 16 to lead the Bulldogs and Fries tallied 14. McCook was led by Tiara Matson’s 11 points, and Shawna Wilkinson added 10.

In boys action, Gering got its offense going early outscoring McCook 11-10 in the first, and 19-16 in the second quarter.

The Bulldogs held a 30-26 halftime lead.