Gering girls move past Alliance for spot in sub-district final

The Gering girls ran past Alliance for a 67-28 win in Monday night’s sub-district game, ending Alliance’s season.
Gering is set to play Scottsbluff for the sub-district final Tuesday.
The Gering Bulldogs managed to shut out Alliance for most of the first quarter, going on an 11-0 run before the Alliance Bulldogs got a couple free-throws in with 2:30 left in the first.
Gering coach Steve Land said the game got off to a bit of a sluggish start, but his girls picked up the pace when they went man-to-man defense and added on a full court press.
“I didn’t like the tempo of the game early. I thought we needed to get a speeded up a little bit,” he said. “After we went man, I think it speeded the game up a little bit. We got out and fast broke a little bit better.”
The fast-paced defense caused a number of turnovers that turned into points for Gering, who ended the first half with a 28-point lead over Alliance.
The Gering Bulldogs kept the ball rolling in the third quarter, scoring a total of 21 points, half coming from senior Cloey Fries and junior Brylee Dean. Alliance had a little momentum going toward the end of the third with their first 3-pointer of the game coming from junior Haley Weare.
But Gering was ahead enough by then to bring in the bench for the rest of the game, and by the start of the fourth quarter, they had the running clock going.
Land said it was a good opportunity for the rest of his team to get some playing time and experience. Only two of his players didn’t score this game.
“It was a fun game for, you know, to give us some of our bench players some playing time,” he said.
Next the age-old rivals Scottsbluff Bearcats and Gering Bulldogs will face off for the third time this season to claim the sub-district champion title and a ticket to the district final. Currently the Bulldogs are 0-2 vs. the Bearcats, but they hope to change that Tuesday night.
“We played them close twice. And, you know, we know them; they know us. It’s going to be a battle of wills,” Land said. “It’s going to take knocking down big-time shots, knocking down free throws, playing great defense, getting help side. … We just got to we got to find a way to to get things done down the stretch.”
Tuesday night’s game will be at Scottsbluff High School at 6 p.m.
Gering 17 23 21 6 — 67
Alliance 4 8 10 6 — 28
Gering: Carleigh Pszanka 16, Sydnee Winkler 12, Cloey Fries 12, Brylee Dean 10, Nickie Todd 5, Anaveah Rios 4, Jaleigh Kumm 4, Kiara Aguallo 2, Kayle Morris 2
Alliance: Angie Davis 5, Emma Wood 5, Avah Steggall 5, Haley Weare 3, Kenna Montes 3, Jaelynne Clarke 2, Keeley Mazanec 2, Shelbee Burke 2, Olivia Knapp 1