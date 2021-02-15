Gering girls move past Alliance for spot in sub-district final

The Gering girls ran past Alliance for a 67-28 win in Monday night’s sub-district game, ending Alliance’s season.

Gering is set to play Scottsbluff for the sub-district final Tuesday.

The Gering Bulldogs managed to shut out Alliance for most of the first quarter, going on an 11-0 run before the Alliance Bulldogs got a couple free-throws in with 2:30 left in the first.

Gering coach Steve Land said the game got off to a bit of a sluggish start, but his girls picked up the pace when they went man-to-man defense and added on a full court press.

“I didn’t like the tempo of the game early. I thought we needed to get a speeded up a little bit,” he said. “After we went man, I think it speeded the game up a little bit. We got out and fast broke a little bit better.”

The fast-paced defense caused a number of turnovers that turned into points for Gering, who ended the first half with a 28-point lead over Alliance.

The Gering Bulldogs kept the ball rolling in the third quarter, scoring a total of 21 points, half coming from senior Cloey Fries and junior Brylee Dean. Alliance had a little momentum going toward the end of the third with their first 3-pointer of the game coming from junior Haley Weare.