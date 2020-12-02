Gering girls ready to open season

The Gering girls basketball team will be entering this season with plenty of depth.
Gering coach Steve Land said they will use defense and a more up-tempo offense and will be taking it one game at a time.
“We are looking very good right now,” Land said. “We have had eight girls in quarantine in our program and the first week was really rough, but everyone is out of quarantine now and everybody is getting better and better. We have had some really good practices lately.”
The Gering girls has plenty of talent. Land said he could start eight or nine girls right now with how everyone is buying into the system and practicing hard.
“We have a lot of kids that got a touch of varsity playing last year and that makes us a lot deeper,” Land said. “I think we can start eight or nine girls right now. There is a lot of competition in practice. Everyone is trying to get that starting spot and that is a good thing to have.”
The Bulldogs return two starters from a year ago in guards Kiara Aguallo and Cloey Fries. Fries was the team’s leading scorer last season. The Bulldogs also have some punch on the inside with a pair of sophomore 6-footers in Carleigh Pszanka and Nickie Todd.
“I feel like we are eight or nine deep right now so that is a good thing to have. We have our post covered. We have a couple six-footers in Carleigh Pszanka and Nickie Todd. They have been doing really well around the basket and rebounding for us. Then we bring back the two starters in Kiara Aguallo and Cloey Fries. So, we do have some punch.”
After a few weeks of practice, the Gering girls will open the season in the Western Conference Invitational beginning Thursday at Scottsbluff and Gering High Schools. Gering will open the tournament at 6 p.m. Thursday against Sidney at Scottsbluff High School. Other first round girl’s games will pit Chadron against Mitchell at 4 p.m. at SHS and No. 1 seed Scottsbluff against Alliance at 8 p.m. at Gering High School.
The second-round girl’s games will all be played at Scottsbluff High School with the championship and place girls games played Saturday at Gering High School.
Land said Sidney will be a talented team with plenty back from a year ago.
“I think it is anybody’s game,” Land said. “I think from what happened this summer, I think Scottsbluff will be the front runner. I think there are a lot of teams that might challenge that and I think we are one of them.”
Thursday’s season-opener will not be easy against a Sidney squad that has been one of the top teams in western Nebraska.
“Sidney has always been tough in the last eight or nine years. They are tough-nosed and play great defense. They are quick on the help-side. They lost a really good all-conference player in Johnson girl (Mattie) but they bring back an experienced team with Sylvester and they have a couple good guards that can shoot the ball. I look for a close, tough game in the first game.”
The key for Gering to do well is play defense. That is something this team has really been working on so far in practice.
“I think the thing we worked the most on in the preseason is defense,” he said. “We gave up 56 points a game last year and that won’t win a whole lot of games. So, we have worked hard on rotating and help-side defense, hopefully that will pay off this coming season.”
Last week Gering had a scrimmage that Land said he saw plenty of promise from this team. The scrimmage didn’t have fans in attendance, which will be similar to the regular season when only four members of the intermediate family allowed at the games. Land said, no crowd, helped keep the girls’ focus on the game.
“We have some sophomores, juniors and we have four seniors to play. We have Jaz Ybarra coming out and she is a tough-nosed kid. She can knock down threes and score for us, and that gives us another scorer as a senior girl. If we can put it together, I think we have a couple guards that can pass the ball really well. If we are shooting well, which we did in our scrimmage last week, we will be able to put lots of points on the board. Syd Winkler is shooting the ball really well as well as Madi Seiler. We have eight or nine people that we trust that can score and it is just a matter that our kids have to understand and commit to defense.”
Besides Fries and Aguallo, Gering’s other seniors that should provide spark include Ybarra, a guard, and Kayle Morris, a senior guard who showed plenty of spark on volleyball team this fall.
Other key players besides the post players in Pszanka and Todd, include Winkler, who is a junior shooting guard, while Seiler is a sophomore guard. Others that saw action a year ago include Brylee Dean, a junior forward.
What is driving the team is Land is not giving the team too much to comprehend, knowing that rosters could change in a heartbeat.
“We tried to limit as much stuff to put in because we never know who we will have because of the COVID,” he said. “We are trying to run a little more generic things right now and some set plays and I think that will help us in the long run. We are going to push the ball and use a fast break and run some motion offense.”
Early on, defense will be the key and Land is hoping this year’s team plays defense like his early teams back in the early 2000s.
“Defense will really be the key,” Land said. “We have spent half of our practice on defense the whole year and I think it is paying off. We are getting people to rotate. When I had the good teams in the early 2000s, those kids were able to help on defense. If we can make teams work like Sidney does, and not giving up easy baskets, it will put us closer to the competition.”
For now, Land said this team is just grateful that they get to have a season and they are going to play each game day-to-day. Land said if the scrimmage they had is any indication of what this team is capable of, then they should be competing for a trip to state.
“There won’t be big crowds on hand, and at our scrimmage, we weren’t allowed for the parents to show up so we streamed it live so they could watch it on Youtube,” he said. “Coach Plummer, Coach Winkler and I talked about it and thought that might have been the best scrimmage we have ever had because they were so focused and they didn’t have anyone to show off to.
“It will be a strange season. We are just going day-to-day and just thankful. It could be crazy through the year, but we are looking forward to having a season and it would be tough we have to cancel the season for the senior girls because they have worked so hard to lead the team.”
