Gering girls ready to open season

The key for Gering to do well is play defense. That is something this team has really been working on so far in practice.

“I think the thing we worked the most on in the preseason is defense,” he said. “We gave up 56 points a game last year and that won’t win a whole lot of games. So, we have worked hard on rotating and help-side defense, hopefully that will pay off this coming season.”

Last week Gering had a scrimmage that Land said he saw plenty of promise from this team. The scrimmage didn’t have fans in attendance, which will be similar to the regular season when only four members of the intermediate family allowed at the games. Land said, no crowd, helped keep the girls’ focus on the game.

“We have some sophomores, juniors and we have four seniors to play. We have Jaz Ybarra coming out and she is a tough-nosed kid. She can knock down threes and score for us, and that gives us another scorer as a senior girl. If we can put it together, I think we have a couple guards that can pass the ball really well. If we are shooting well, which we did in our scrimmage last week, we will be able to put lots of points on the board. Syd Winkler is shooting the ball really well as well as Madi Seiler. We have eight or nine people that we trust that can score and it is just a matter that our kids have to understand and commit to defense.”