Gering girls run past Bayard, 74-59

BAYARD — Nikki Todd was one of four Gering girls to score in double figures as they ran past Bayard
The Tigers kept it close in the first quarter with Grace Burry scoring 8 of Bayard’s 17 points. Sydnee Winkler scored 8 points and Todd had 6 as the Bulldogs ended the first with a 22-17 lead.
Burry kept the hot hand in the second scoring 11 as the Tigers outscored Gering 21-20 in the second. The Bulldogs held a slim 42-38 lead going into halftime.
Gering pulled away in the third quarter as Kiara Aguallo nailed two 3-pointers and scored 8 points as the Bulldogs exploded for 24 points.
The Bulldogs also picked it up on the defensive end.
“I think we started playing better defense. We definitely focused more on defense, and then offensive opportunities came with our good defense,” Winkler said. “We definitely shot more relaxed and finished better at the rim (in the second half).”
The Bulldog defense held Bayard to just 11 points in the third and 10 in the final quarter.
Winkler said she and her teammates played more aggressively on offense, as well.
“It’s an older gym. The rims are a little harder to shoot on, so we just started driving more and got more shot shooting opportunities,” she said.
Gering slowed a bit in the fourth scoring 8 points while running away with the win.
Todd scored 18, Winkler had 16, Aguallo had 13 and Cloey Fries scored 12 in the win.
Burry led all scorers with 23 points and Joslyn Hopkins scored 12.
Gering will get no time to rest as they travel to Alliance today to close out a busy week.
Gering 22 20 24 8 — 74
Bayard 17 21 11 10 — 59
Gering
Sydnee Winkler 16, Kiara Aguallo 13, Cloey Fries 12, Jazlyn Ybarra 2, Madison Seiler 8, Carleigh Pszanka 4, Nikki Todd 18.
Bayard
Kierra Miller 1, Tayley Streeks 5, Tabbie Muhr 4, Scarlett Norman 2, Joslyn Hopkins 12, Grace Burry 23, Hallie Cochran 8, Daci Harter 4.