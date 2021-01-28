Gering girls run past Bayard, 74-59

BAYARD — Nikki Todd was one of four Gering girls to score in double figures as they ran past Bayard

The Tigers kept it close in the first quarter with Grace Burry scoring 8 of Bayard’s 17 points. Sydnee Winkler scored 8 points and Todd had 6 as the Bulldogs ended the first with a 22-17 lead.

Burry kept the hot hand in the second scoring 11 as the Tigers outscored Gering 21-20 in the second. The Bulldogs held a slim 42-38 lead going into halftime.

Gering pulled away in the third quarter as Kiara Aguallo nailed two 3-pointers and scored 8 points as the Bulldogs exploded for 24 points.

The Bulldogs also picked it up on the defensive end.

“I think we started playing better defense. We definitely focused more on defense, and then offensive opportunities came with our good defense,” Winkler said. “We definitely shot more relaxed and finished better at the rim (in the second half).”

The Bulldog defense held Bayard to just 11 points in the third and 10 in the final quarter.

Winkler said she and her teammates played more aggressively on offense, as well.