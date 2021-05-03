Gering girls season ends with loss to Lexington

After a long, tough season, the Gering Lady Bulldogs ended the year with a loss against the Lexington Minutemaids 6-0. The loss brought the Bulldogs’ record to a final of 2-9.

While the end of the season stung a bit, first year head coach Natalie Prokop said she has a young team that is still growing.

“My girls are young team and we’re building,” she said. “I try to stay positive.”

Prokop did say that her team played the now 12-4 Maids better than their previous match against them back in the beginning of April, when they lost 7-0. She said her girls played them pretty even, but there were just a few goals that were out of reach.

“First half is a pretty even battle for a while. Then they started getting (some goals),” she said. “Lexington has dynamite kickers.”

The Lady Bulldogs gave up four goals in the first half, two of which soared out of reach over goalie Jaydn Scott’s head into the back of the net.

Gering battled back in the second half, only giving up two goals well into the half. Still, the Maids controlled the ball most of the game, and the Lady Bulldogs just couldn’t seem to place the ball into the Maids’ net.