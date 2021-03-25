Gering Girls Softball Association having in-person signups

Related to this story
Sidney, Scottsbluff and Gering dance teams pick up top three finishes at state dance and cheer competition.
Track and field returns after a two-year absence at the Chadron State College Indoor Track and Field meet on Saturday.
The Scottsbluff girls earn a 6-0 win over Gering in both team's first action since 2019.
The Scottsbluff boys moved past Gering 10-0 in their season opener on Saturday.
Former Bearcat and Cougar standout Dru Kuxhausen announced on Twitter that he will be transferring to the University of Northern Colorado for his final year of eligibility.
WATCH NOW: Mitchell's Rylan Aguallo sings Happy Birthday to his mother Amie who is hospitalized in Colorado with COVID-19.
The Scottsbluff and Gering tennis teams both used strong singles play to earn dual wins over Ogallala on Monday.
Shae Willats' hat trick pushed the Scottsbluff girls soccer team past Newcastle on Tuesday.
Gering's Kiara Aguallo realized a lifelong dream when she signed a letter of intent to play basketball at Midland University.
With a chance to 'write a great chapter for her career here,' Jazz Sweet impresses vs. Iowa as Cook notches 600th win
An injury to Riley Zuhn frees up the logjam at right-side hitter, which will likely belong to Jazz Sweet as the Huskers enter a key stretch.