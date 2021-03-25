 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gering Girls Softball Association having in-person signups
0 comments

Gering Girls Softball Association having in-person signups

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Gering Girls Softball Association is having an in-person signup tonight from 6-7:30 at the 21 Weborg Centre.

They will also have another signup at the 21 Weborg Centre on Saturday, April 10 from 10 a.m. to noon.

For more information, call Jamy Lawson at 308-672-0132.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News