GERING — A Winkler will continue to lead the Gering boys basketball program.

It’s just a change in which family member it is.

Trey Winkler, a Gering graduate, was named the Bulldogs coach Monday morning, taking over for his father, Rick..

Rick, who was named the program’s interim coach in December, will remain with the Bulldogs as one of Trey’s assistants.

Gering finished this season with a 13-13 mark this year and reached a Class B district final for the second straight season.

“It’s something that me and my dad talked about the last few years, just about the what-ifs and what-nots about teaming up, coaching together and building a program,” Winkler said in a phone interview. “This opportunity came up and it was a no-brainer to get my dad as an assistant. He’s been around basketball for a long time and he’s a good candidate to have (on the staff).

“(The job) means a lot,” said Winkler, who turns 24-years-old next week. “I obviously have that pride and passion for Gering and that tradition that (the school) holds that I want to go back to. I want to help develop a successful program there and help (Gering) win a lot of games.

Winkler makes the move from Crete Public Schools, where he was the freshman boys coach and also an assistant for the Cardinals, who reached the Class B state semifinals this past week under Tony Siske.

He also is a high school math teacher and will hold that position in Gering next year as well.

“I gained a lot from Coach Siske, just seeing how much he cared for each player and each coach,” said Winkler. “It just showed what you have to do to develop and build a great program. You have to show that you care, that you will be there each day and put in the work. And that will rub off on each player. They will be willing to do the same thing back for you.

Winkler played at Rainy River Community College, Black Hills State University and Doane University before he made the move into coaching.

“I’ve always had a passion for basketball and knew that I wanted it to be in my life for as long as it can be,” Winkler said. “I obviously knew I wasn’t going to be a pro basketball player, being my size. As I got older I saw an opportunity to be a skills trainer and I think being a coach fits all of that.”

As for the style the Bulldogs might play with?

“I just would like to see (the team) play freely,” Winkler said. “Just see them be able to make decisions based off what they think is beneficial for the team in that situation. I like to get out on transition but I also know that defense does win you games. I’ve witnessed that here at Crete. They’ve really bought into defense and being tough on that end (of the court).

“But I think you’ve got to have (execution) on both ends to be able to have a really successful program,” Winkler said. “You can’t just rely on one side.”