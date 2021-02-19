Gering in first after first round of NSAA State Wrestling Championships

Nate Rocheleau pinned his way to the semifinals with wins over Northwest’s Colton Ruff (3:28) and Platteview’s Bryar Nadrchal (2:41) as he seeks his second state title.

Jacob Awiszus dominated his first row opponents of the tournament. Awiszus won by pinfall 47 seconds into his match with Columbus Scotus’ Ben Kamrath. Awiszus pinned Plattsmouth’s Camerohn Aughenbaugh in 3:44 in quarterfinal action.

The Bulldogs’ Jordan Shirley is still in contention for a third-place finish. Shirley was pinned in the first round by Wahoo’s Isaiah Foster. Shirley rebounded with a pin in 39 seconds on Omaha Gross Catholic’s Cooper Franks in the first round of the consolation bracket. He, then, pinned Hastings’ Hunter Anderson in 4:31.

For Sidney, Austin Munier took an 11-6 win over Columbus Lakeview’s Andon Stenger, and by pinfall in 3:03 over Beatrice’s Bryce Karlin in the quarterfinals.

Brady Robb won both of his first day matches. Robb won 11-5 over Wayne’s Reid Korth, and pinned Wahoo’s Cooper Hancock in 2:34.

Alliance’s Asa Johnson and Philip Halstead are still in medal contention.