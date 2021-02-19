Gering in first after first round of NSAA State Wrestling Championships

The Gering wrestling team has a 12.5 point lead over Beatrice going into the second day of the NSAA Wrestling State Championships in Class B.
The Bulldogs have seven wrestlers still vying for medals including six in the semifinals.
In the first round, Ashton Dane took a 5-1 decision over Waverly’s Garrison Brehm before pinning Beatrice’s Gavin Vanover in 2:50 in the quarterfinals.
Quinton Chavez seeks his third state championship after earning a 3-2 decision over Bennington’s Connor Ritonya in the first round. In the second round, Chavez downed Northwest’s Grady Arends 6-1 to advance to Saturday’s semifinals.
Paul Ruff is a step closer to again facing Scottsbluff’s Paul Garcia in the 126-pound championship match. Ruff won a 12-0 major decision over Fall City’s Wyatt Olberding. Ruff won by tech fall over Omaha Skutt’s Drew Cooper in the quarterfinal round.
Garcia dominated his first two opponents of the tournament. Garcia won a 23-9 major decision over Platteview’s Aiden Riha, and a 20-5 tech fall over Norris’ Chase Eggleston.
Tyler Nagel picked up two decisive victories in the first day of the tournament. Nagel pinned Reed Patera, of Platteview, in 59 seconds, and won 9-2 over Columbus Lakeview’s Kevin Dominguez.
Nate Rocheleau pinned his way to the semifinals with wins over Northwest’s Colton Ruff (3:28) and Platteview’s Bryar Nadrchal (2:41) as he seeks his second state title.
Jacob Awiszus dominated his first row opponents of the tournament. Awiszus won by pinfall 47 seconds into his match with Columbus Scotus’ Ben Kamrath. Awiszus pinned Plattsmouth’s Camerohn Aughenbaugh in 3:44 in quarterfinal action.
The Bulldogs’ Jordan Shirley is still in contention for a third-place finish. Shirley was pinned in the first round by Wahoo’s Isaiah Foster. Shirley rebounded with a pin in 39 seconds on Omaha Gross Catholic’s Cooper Franks in the first round of the consolation bracket. He, then, pinned Hastings’ Hunter Anderson in 4:31.
For Sidney, Austin Munier took an 11-6 win over Columbus Lakeview’s Andon Stenger, and by pinfall in 3:03 over Beatrice’s Bryce Karlin in the quarterfinals.
Brady Robb won both of his first day matches. Robb won 11-5 over Wayne’s Reid Korth, and pinned Wahoo’s Cooper Hancock in 2:34.
Alliance’s Asa Johnson and Philip Halstead are still in medal contention.
After falling to Blair’s Charlie Powers in the quarterfinals, Johnson earned a 17-4 major decision over Gering’s AJ Stone in the consolation bracket.
Halstead dropped in the quarterfinals to Pierce’s Michael Kruntorad. He rebounded with a 7-2 decision over Beatrice’s Jarrett Koch.
For Chadron, Daniel Wellnitz defeated Scottsbluff’s Mychaia Moss 6-1 in the consolation bracket to continue his quest for a state medal. Sawyer Haag rebounded from a first-round loss with a pin in 4:34 over Elkhorn’s Brody Schmeilau and a 3-0 decision over Norris’ Joao Crotao.
