Gering juniors and seniors pick up big wins over Adams Bank
B&C Steel's Keenan Allen waits for the ball during a pickoff attempt in a game against Adams Bank and Trust on Thursday.

 ANDREW SMITH/Star-Herald

A big sixth inning pushed Gering Platte Valley Companies to a 5-1 win over Adams Bank and Trust on Thursday.

The game was tied 1-1 heading into the fourth inning. A single by Dalton Wiese drove in Riley Schanaman to give PVC its first lead of the game at 2-1.

In the sixth inning, Brady Radzymski hit a triple to left field bringing Tristan Strauch around to score.

With a 2-1 count and Carmelo Timblin on base, Schanaman hit a two-run shot to left field to put Gering up 5-1.

Schanaman was 2-for-3 from the plate with two RBIs on the home run to lead PVC in batting. Radzymsi and Wiese each added an RBI for PVC.

Jack Franklin dominated on the mound striking out 13 batters while pitching a complete game.

In the early game, Gering B&C Steel juniors edged the Adams Insurance Advisers juniors 10-9.

Adams Insurance put up the first two runs of the game in the top of the first.

B&C Steel, though, took command with a six-run first inning.

B&C Steel didn’t let up scoring another six runs in the second inning and three more in the third.

Creighton Beals hit a line drive to left field that scored Chris Bliss and Bo Gable. Beals scored on a passed ball for the 19-5 advantage.

The game was called after five inning on the 10-run rule.

Mason Gaudreault struck out one batter in 3 1/3 innings of work. Beals picked up the save pitching 1 2/3 innings.

Offensively, Ryan Johnston paced Gering B&C Steel with three RBIs on two hits in two trips to the plate.

Jeff Van Patten is the sports editor of the Star-Herald. Jeff can be reached by calling 308-632-9048 or emailing jeff.vanpatten@starherald.com.

