Gering juniors and seniors pick up big wins over Adams Bank

A big sixth inning pushed Gering Platte Valley Companies to a 5-1 win over Adams Bank and Trust on Thursday.

The game was tied 1-1 heading into the fourth inning. A single by Dalton Wiese drove in Riley Schanaman to give PVC its first lead of the game at 2-1.

In the sixth inning, Brady Radzymski hit a triple to left field bringing Tristan Strauch around to score.

With a 2-1 count and Carmelo Timblin on base, Schanaman hit a two-run shot to left field to put Gering up 5-1.

Schanaman was 2-for-3 from the plate with two RBIs on the home run to lead PVC in batting. Radzymsi and Wiese each added an RBI for PVC.

Jack Franklin dominated on the mound striking out 13 batters while pitching a complete game.

In the early game, Gering B&C Steel juniors edged the Adams Insurance Advisers juniors 10-9.

Adams Insurance put up the first two runs of the game in the top of the first.

B&C Steel, though, took command with a six-run first inning.

B&C Steel didn’t let up scoring another six runs in the second inning and three more in the third.