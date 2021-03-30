Gering Legion baseball to host hamburger feed April 10

The Platte Valley Companies Senior/B&C Steel Junior Gering Legion Baseball Post 36 will holding its fourth annual Hamburger Feed on Saturday, April 10 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Weborg 21 Centre in Gering.

Meal tickets are available for $10 per person and are in limited supply. Meal tickets can only be purchased from members of the senior and junior teams and once the supply is sold, no tickets will be available for sale at the door. Please check out our Facebook page to view the flyer.

In conjunction with the hamburger feed, there will be a sports memorabilia auction starting at 7 p.m. Entry into the auction will be $5 per person at the door if a meal ticket was not purchased. Items to be auctioned will include a variety of sports memorabilia including articles from the Huskers. For more information, please contact Dave Vondy at davevondy@gmail.com or Brody Gies at bgies2213@gmail.com.

All members of the surrounding communities are welcome to attend the auction. If a meal ticket was not purchased beforehand, you can still attend the auction for $5 per person at the door. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Gering Legion Baseball program. Any general questions can be emailed to Steve Radzymski at sradzymski@yahoo.com.