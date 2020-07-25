ALLIANCE — Gering Platte Valley Companies used steady offense to earn the 5-3 win over Alliance in the second round of the COVID Conference Tournament on Saturday, July 25.
Gering got on the scoreboard first when Jack Franklin scored on a single by Riley Hoke in the second inning.
Franklin accounted for another Gering score. Franklin scored Riley Schanaman on a sacrifice fly in the third inning and the 2-0 lead for Gering.
Alliance cut the the lead to 2-1 in the bottom of the third. Caeson Clarke flew out to right field, but Kirk Sanders tagged up and scored o the play to cut the lead to 2-1.
In the top of the fifth inning, Riley Gaudreault grounded into a fielder’s choice scoring Quinton Janecek for the 3-1 lead.
In the sixth inning, Gering’s Brady Radzymski drove in Dalton Weise on a line drive to left field fo the 4-1 lead. Schanaman singled on the next at bat scoring Janecek for the 5-1 lead.
A seventh-inning rally by Alliance fell just short, Joel Baker drove in Clarke and EJ Gomez to cut the lead to 5-3.
Blake Greene picked up the win on the mound for Gering. Greene pitched five innings giving up four hits and one run. Franklin pitched two relief innings fanning two batters and allowing three hits and two runs.
Radzymski had three hits in four plate appearances with one RBI to lead Gering offensively. Schanaman was for 2-for-3 with an RBI. Franklin and Gaudreault also recorded RBIs for Gering.
JJ Garza started the game at pitcher for Alliance pitching 4.2 innings and striking out seven batters. Garza also allowed six hits and three runs. Chase King pitched 1.1 innings striking out one and Collin Schrawyer had one strikeout in 1 inning of work.
Baker was 3-for-4 with two RBIs to lead Alliance’s offense. Clarke was 1-for-4 with an RBI.
In earlier action, Chadron erased an 11-4 deficit for the 17-12 win over Sheridan County.
Chadron outscored Sheridan County 13-1 over the last three innings, including nine in the sixth, for the win.
In the 9 a.m. game, Alliance rolled to a 12-1 win over Sidney, and Gering PVC downed Chadron 6-0 to setup the showdown with Alliance.
With the loss to Gering, Alliance faces Chadron today at 10 a.m. for a chance to play Gering for the tournament title at 1 p.m.
