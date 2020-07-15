GORDON — Gering Platte Valley Companies battled evenly with Gordon before exploding in the fourth inning to claim the 14-1 win on Tuesday.
Both teams scored a run in the second, before Gering got untracked offensively in the fourth inning.
Riley Hoke put Gering PVC on the board first with a run on a wild pitch in the top of the second inning.
Gordon’s Logan Slama hit a grounder to score Ellis Livingston to tie the game at 1-1.
In the fourth inning, Ryan Gaudreault scored on a wild pitch to put Gering up 2-1.
Hooke scored on an Anthony Walker single and Blake Greene scored on an error to put Gering PVC up 4-1.
Brady Radzymski drove in Walker and Adreick Conn on a line drive to center field. On the next at bat, Riley Schanaman tripled to score Quinton Janecek and Radzymski for the 8-1 lead.
Schanaman scored on an error to go up 9-1. Hooke drove in Jack Franklin on a ground ball for the 10-1 lead.
Blake Greene drove in T Strauch and Hoke. Radzymski drove in the final two runs on a single to right field that scored Greene and Conn, to give Gering the 14-1 win.
Janecek tossed all four innings for Gering striking out six batters and allowing just two hits and one run.
Jack Freeseman got the loss on the mound for Gordon. He pitched three innings, giving up six hits and six runs, while striking out one PVC batter.
Gering was led by five batters with two hits each — Radzymski, Schanaman, Franklin, Hoke and Greene. Radzymski paced Gering with four RBIs. Schanaman and Greene both knocked in two runs, and Walker added one RBI.
