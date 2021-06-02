Gering PVC downs Sidney 10-2

Tristan Strauch got the start on the mound and delivered with a solid outing in tossing five innings in leading the Gering PVC senior legion baseball team to a 10-2 win over Sidney Wednesday evening at Oregon Trail Park.

The PVC seniors pounded out 11 hits in the contest and scored in four of the six innings in getting the win in six innings. It was PVC’s sixth win in seven games during the early portion of the season.

Gering senior coach Rick Kinnaman said his team had a solid outing.

“The defense played well again,” Kinnaman said. “This was Tristan Strauch’s first start this year and he pitched a little bit in one other game. We gave him the ball and rode him all the way out. He threw 103 pitches and he was behind in the count quite a bit but he battled really hard and came back and got most of those guys. It was a really valuable experience for him.”

That is what Gering did in the game, they battled in a game that was a battle between PVC and Sidney through five innings.

“It is a battle of what our team makeup is that we are battling,” Kinnaman said. “We don’t have any big hitters and overall our team speed is probably average. We don’t do anything special so we have to outwork people.”