Gering PVC downs Sidney 10-2

Tristan Strauch got the start on the mound and delivered with a solid outing in tossing five innings in leading the Gering PVC senior legion baseball team to a 10-2 win over Sidney Wednesday evening at Oregon Trail Park.
The PVC seniors pounded out 11 hits in the contest and scored in four of the six innings in getting the win in six innings. It was PVC’s sixth win in seven games during the early portion of the season.
Gering senior coach Rick Kinnaman said his team had a solid outing.
“The defense played well again,” Kinnaman said. “This was Tristan Strauch’s first start this year and he pitched a little bit in one other game. We gave him the ball and rode him all the way out. He threw 103 pitches and he was behind in the count quite a bit but he battled really hard and came back and got most of those guys. It was a really valuable experience for him.”
That is what Gering did in the game, they battled in a game that was a battle between PVC and Sidney through five innings.
“It is a battle of what our team makeup is that we are battling,” Kinnaman said. “We don’t have any big hitters and overall our team speed is probably average. We don’t do anything special so we have to outwork people.”
That is exactly what they did Wednesday evening to pick up their sixth win out of seven games this season.
Gering struck first with two runs in the first. Riley Schanaman started things with a 2-out single and came around to score on a Riley Hoke double. Adreick Conn scored Hoke as he doubled for the 2-0 lead.
PVC added another run in the second to make it 3-0. Dalton Wiese led off with a double and then Brady Radzymski singled to score Wiese.
Sidney came back with single runs in the third and fourth inning. The third saw Austin Lulf earn a walk and scored on a ground out by Ty Stettner to cut the lead to 3-1.
Sidney sliced Gering’s lead to a single run with a run in the fourth when Ben Hashman. Reid Fiscus singled in C. Hurt for the 3-2 deficit.
Gering responded with two in the bottom of the fourth to go up 5-2. Wiese led off with a single and scored on a ground out. Radzymski then had a 2-out single and came in to score on a Jack Franklin single.
Gering put the game away with five runs in the sixth. Gering loaded the bases on three straight walks. With one out, Schanaman doubled to score Strauch and Radzymski. Hoke followed with a single to score Franklin. Gering scored the final two runs on passed balls to get the win.
Gering finished with 11 hits with Hoke going 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs, and two runs scored. Radzymski, Schanaman, and Wiese all finished with two hits each. Wiese, Schanaman, and Conn all had doubles. Schanaman finished with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Sidney had four hits in the contest, led by Hashman with a double.
Strauch went five innings to get the win in scattering four hits and allowing two runs. Strauch struck out four.
Hoke finished the game pitching the sixth in striking out one and not allowing a hit or walk.
Hashman took the loss in going 4 2/3 innings in allowing five runs and nine hits while striking out five. Ty Stettner tossed one inning in striking out two.
The Gering seniors will be back in action Saturday and Sunday when they compete in the Chadron Woodbat tournament.
The junior game between Sidney and Gering B&C was a thriller. Both teams scored single runs in the third. Sidney scored their run when Jakob Meyer doubled in Gunnar Dorcey for the quick lead.
Gering tied the game when Tanner Gartner scored on a Jahrell Mendez single.
Sidney retook the lead at 3-1 when they scored two in the fifth. Reid Fiscus walked and then Meyer singled to put two on and scores two runs on an error and on a balk.
Gering B&C got one run back in the fifth when Gartner and Ryan Johnston each singled and Johnston came in to score on a error.
Gering scored twice in the sixth to take a 4-3 lead. Keagan Shifflet, Uriah Ybarra, and Isaiah Murillo each singled to load the bases. Ybarra scored on an error to tie the game and then Johnston singled in Murillo with the go-ahead run.
Gering finished with 12 hits in the contest. Johnston had three hits with a run scored and RBI. Gartner, Shifflet, Ybarra, and Murillo all had two hits in the come-from-behind win.
Sidney had three hits and Meyer had two of them with a double, run scored, and a RBI.
Junior Game
Sidney 001 020 0 – 3 3 3
Gering B&C 001 012 x – 4 12 3
WP – Uriah Ybarra; LP – Ben Hashman.
2B – Sidney (Jakob Meyer).
Senior Game
Sidney 001 100 – 2 4 2
Gering PVC 210 205 – 10 11 1
WP – Tristan Strauch; LP – Sam Hashman; S – Riley Hoke.
2B – Gering (Riley Hoke, Adreick Conn, Dalton Wiese, Riley Schanaman); Sidney (Sam Hashman).